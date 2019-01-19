Three young Byng basketball players have been selected to participate in the 2019 Super16 All-Star Games, scheduled for Feb. 9 in Mustang.
Sixth-grader Sania Richardson and seventh-graders Makaviya Nelson and Jakobi Williams were selected from a tryout held Dec. 15 in Norman. During the tryout, the local athletes showed off their skill sets in many areas before Super16 ALL-STARS representatives.
All three local athletes train at Project 94 Skill Development Lab in Ada, under the direction of owners Theron and Maribel Richardson.
Since 2017, Super16 ALL-STARS has been a competitive force in the Oklahoma City area.
