Three areas of focus for OU entering the offseason

NORMAN — The type of postseason run that Oklahoma baseball just experienced doesn’t come around very often.
At their peak, the 2022 national runner-ups almost made what they were doing look effortless. That shouldn’t take away from how difficult it really was.
The Sooners have just three appearances in the Men’s College World Series since winning it all in 1994. The program followed up its second national title with another MCWS appearance in 1995, but were eliminated after two games.
It would be 15 years later before Oklahoma returned to Omaha in 2010, and they were once again knocked out in just two games.
There are many factors that can determine whether the program will be able to continue to compete for national championships in the future. The transfer portal, MLB Draft selections, injuries and many other factors can easily set a season off course before it even began.
Even with all the unknowns, the Sooners have a talented young roster and a head coach in Skip Johnson that has experience coaching in the MCWS. There are still plenty of reasons for optimism within the program.
Here’s three takeaways about the future of Oklahoma’s baseball program:
Johnson entering final year of contract
Johnson helped lead the Sooners within two games of winning the national championship after the team was a game below .500 the season before. On Wednesday, he was named the Central Region Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
The fifth-year head coach is approaching the final year of a four-year contract that was worth $220,000 per year.
It’s likely Oklahoma will want to extend his contract after a big turnaround season in 2022. Last Tuesday, the OU Board of Regents approved contract extensions for multiple head coaches.
Women’s gymnastics head coach KJ Kindler received a $100,000 raise ($550,000 total) after winning the national championship this spring. Women’s tennis head coach Audra Cohen earned a $75,000 raise and will now be receiving $210,000 annually after finishing as the national runner-ups this season.
It still remains to be seen whether both sides will agree on an extension moving forward, but it seems far more likley after the success the Sooners saw in 2022.
Who’s going pro?
Oklahoma’s unexpected run through the postseason has given several players a chance to show MLB scouts that they’re ready for the next level.
Cade Horton has perhaps been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the team’s run through the MCWS. The redshirt freshman was the No. 34 high school prospect in the country in the class of 2020.
After missing the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery, Horton wouldn’t return to the mound until March. Since then, he’s recorded a 4.86 ERA with 64 strikeouts.
Through four postseason starts, the Norman native gave up just four runs, with 40 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched.
Some draft experts have predicted that he’s boosted his stock enough to be picked in the first round. If that happens, it’s unlikely he’d choose to return next season.
In December, MLB Pipline released a list of the Top 100 2022 draft prospects and Peyton Graham was No. 33. The redshirt sophomore from Waxahachie, Tex was a second team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper during a 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19.
This season, Graham had a .335 average at the plate with 20 home runs and 70 RBI. He had 34 stolen bases in 2022 and was only caught stealing twice. At 6-4, 171-pounds, Graham has proven to have a lot of power in a slender frame, but still has the ability to gain more as his body continues to develop.
Still, it’s unclear whether that would be enough to allow him to sneak into the end of the first round.
Horton isn’t the only OU pitcher that’s getting looked at by MLB scouts. Chazz Martinez and Jake Bennett were each invited to the MLB Draft Combine on June 14-20.
Tanner Tredaway and Trevin Michael are the two lone seniors that will be graduating after this season.
Changes coming to L. Dale Mitchell Park
Oklahoma’s ballpark will be undergoing quite a few changes over the next couple years. Last week, Brian and Kim Kimrey announced that they will be increasing their $1.1 million donation towards upgrades to L. Dale Mitchell Park to $3.1 million.
The Kimrey family also plans to match every dollar donated to the stadium up to $2 million, which could result in a total donation of $5.1 million. The upgrades aim to “transform the look of the ballpark from both the interior bowl and the exterior of the stadium” according to a press release from the university.
That will include new locker rooms, training areas, coaches’ offices and team meeting areas combined with multiple seating concepts, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses.
The Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project will have raised about $10 million after the donations have been matched, with the total cost of the project expected to be around $30 million total.
