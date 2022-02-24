Freshman EllaBabe Fisher made school history as the first Ada High female wrestler to earn a trip to the Class 5A State Tournament.
Fisher achieved the feat after placing fifth at 100 pounds at the 5A East Regional Tournament hosted by Jay High School.
Two other Cougars also punched their tickets to the state tournament.
Senior Tre Ivy finished second at 145 pounds at the 5A East Regional Tournament at Claremore High School. Teammate Caden Balthrop, a junior, placed fourth at the regional at 220 pounds.
The Class 5A State Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. Friday weigh-ins for the boys are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the girls stepping on the scales at 4 p.m.
Wrestling-in matches will begin at 5:30 p.m. and first-round matches will follow at 7 p.m. for all classes.
Saturday weigh-ins are set for 8:30 a.m for both boys and girls in all classes with matches beginning at 10:30 a.m.
ElleBabe Fisher
Fisher already has one state championship under her belt this season. She won the 2022 OKUSA state title at 96 pounds in the 15U Division.
Other season highlights for Fisher include a first-place showing at the Midwestern Conference Tournament, third place at the Wilburton Tournament and fourth place at the Carl Albert Tournament.
Fisher will enter the state tournament with an overall record of 15-6.
“Fisher competed against some great competition this season that has prepared her for the state tournament. I’m looking forward to seeing her make her freshman debut at the state tournament and representing Ada as the first female state qualifier,” said Ada head coach Kyle Bohannon.
Fisher’s first opponent will be Cara Leyses of Moore High School
Tre Ivy
Ivy will be making his second trip to the state tournament.
He won titles this season at the Trey Culcotta Invitational and the Midwestern Conference Tournament and finished fourth at the Skiatook Tournament.
He enters the state tournament with a 30-5 overall record.
Bohannon believes Ivy can make some noise this weekend.
“Tre has wrestled great this season. He has put himself in a great position to make a strong run at the state tournament,” Bohannon said. “Tre came up a match short his sophomore year and qualified as a junior. He made a great showing last season. I feel he has wrestled some great competition to prepare him for this year’s tournament.”
Ivy’s first-round match will be against Calvin Moon of Lawton McArther.
Caden Balthrop
Balthrop, in his second year as a Cougar wrestler, turned some heads at the regional tournament. He placed third at the Skiatook Tournament earlier year.
Balthrop enters the state tournament with a 16-9 record.
“Caden stepped up big at regionals. I’m really proud of the progress made in just his second year on the mat,” Bohannon said. “His strong finish at regionals has put him in a position to make a statement at the state tournament.”
Balthrop will face Samuel Sanders of Lawton Mac in his first state-tournament match.
