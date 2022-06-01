Three Ada High School soccer players will compete in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 4A All-State matches scheduled for June 11 at Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa.
The girls All-State contest is scheduled for 6 p.m with the boys to follow at 8 p.m.
Indy Hughes and Maryanne Criswell will represent the Lady Cougars in the girls contest and Jonah Ascension will play for Ada in the boys contest.
Ada’s SauL Palma was named to the honorable mention list of Class 4A All-Staters.
Ada girls coach Hannah McCullough said Hughes has been a do-it-all player for her team since earning playing time as a freshman.
“Indy Hughes has been a utility player since her freshman year. During the past four years, she has played at forward, outside mid, and center mid and over the last two years, she found her home on the backline,” McCullough said.
McCullough said Hughes was one of the Lady Cougars’ top defenders during a strong senior campaign.
“During her senior year, she has been a quick defender and has been a tremendous asset as a center defender. She is fast, physical, and has a strong leg that allows her to win the ball from just about any opponent she faced this year,” she said. “One of her skills that we will miss is her insanely long throw-ins, which we scored off of a few times during the season.”
Hughes has signed to play college soccer at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany and her coach said she looks forward to seeing her continue her soccer career.
“She is dependable anywhere you put her on the field, and I know she will be an asset to SNU in the fall,” McCullough said. “Indy is also a great student and graduated with honors.”
Criswell, a four-year starter for the Lady Cougars, is known for her explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball.
“Maryanne Criswell has been a key component of our offense since her freshman year. She has been extremely dedicated to the sport and is such a hard worker,” McCullough said. “Over the past four years, there have only been a few minutes that she wasn’t on the field during varsity games.”
McCullough said Criswell is one of her toughest players and was never afraid to get into the thick of the battle and has scars to prove it.
“During those games, she has suffered bloody noses, tweaked knees, and countless bloody turf burns from slide tackles, yet the few times she subbed out, she went right back in,” she said. “That is a rarity in any sport, and it is a testament to the type of player that she has been for us.”
McCullough said she saved one of the best goals of her career for last.
“She ended her high school career by making a full field-length run to score a goal against Madill in the final minutes of our last game of the season,” McCullough recalled. “Maryanne is also an all-around great kid who also excels in the classroom.”
Criswell will be attending the University of Arkansas in the fall to pursue a degree in business.
“I am very proud of these young ladies, and I can’t wait to see them succeed in life after high school,” McCullough said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.