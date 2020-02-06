Three Ada High School athletes and five other local players are part of the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-Stars by Class football teams. The OCA released lists from Class 6A to Class A last week.
Bo Odom of Ada was named a wide receiver for the Class 5A East offense.
He led the Cougar receiving corps with 13 receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Odom averaged 20.3 yards per catch in Ada’s run-first offense.
Linebackers Braden Maloy and Matt Maloy were named to the Class 5A Defense teams.
Braden led the Cougars with 63 tackles and an interception. Matt finished with 28.5 stops in just four games.
Coach Jim Dixon’s Sulphur squad had a pair of players selected to the OCA 3A All-Star squad.
Tavius McDonald made the Class 3A West Offense as a receiver ,and Price Daube was selected to the 3A West Offense as a tight end.
Stratford was well represented on the Class 2A All-Stars by Class.
Gus Smith, who was also named to the OCA All-State rosters, was picked as a running back for the Class 2A West Offense. He’ll be joined by Bulldog teammate Britt Bradstreet, who was selected as an offensive lineman.
Linebacker Laken Dempsey was picked for the Class 2A West Defense.
