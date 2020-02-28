This week's spotlight shines on Rob's ProShop

Hello bowling friends. Where has this year gone? Seems like only yesterday most people I know were making New Year resolutions. I fear couldn’t keep them past the first two weeks of January if they are anything like me. But can you believe it, now here we are the last week in February.
Did any of you make resolutions and keep them? I’d like to visit with you and learn your secret, as I’ve had a difficult time just remembering to keep mine.
This week’s team in the Spotlight is Rob’s ProShop from the Monday night league. This team is quite unique in that they have an honorary fifth member, Josh Brown.
According to team captain, Robbin George, making Josh Brown their honorary fifth team member was a unanimous decision. George has served as a mentor to Brown for over three years helping him in the Special Olympics bowling events.
He helps him with understanding the dynamics of bowling, the oil, the ball placement on the lane and where to place the ramp on the approach.
While ramps or assisted bowling is not allowed in USBA sanctioned events, there are bowling venues and events in which Josh and those who like him need some assistance can actively participate.
Brown is a 28-year-old young man who loves and enjoys sports of all kinds. He doesn’t let Cerebral Palsy keep him from being involved in as many sports as he can manage.
Brown’s parents, Traci and Kevin Brown, support their son’s desire to participate in Special Olympics sports. His dad mentioned as much as Josh likes bowling, in the state Special Olympic competition, he was only able to enter one event and bowling took second place to Track and Field.
Kevin Brown has served as the Area Director for the Special Olympics for Fun Country for the last five years. Fun Country, Brown notes, is the group of counties which includes Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Carter, Johnston, Coal and Atoka.
Brown said 330 bowlers participated Jan. 10 this year in the Special Olympics Regional meet at LazerZone Family Fun Center with over 2,700 state-wide participating in 11 bowling centers in and around Oklahoma City.
Bowlers range in age from 8-years-old to 72 years young, Brown noted. He also shared there is always a need for volunteers, aides and helpers in such events. As area director, Brown works with various schools encouraging students and parents alike to participate in the many events offered each year.
For more information on Special Olympics for our area check out Fun Country’s website www.sook.org
Way to go Josh Brown. Everyone is so proud of you and the inspiration you are to all of us. Special note of thanks to Traci and Kevin for serving our local communities. Certainly, the world needs more folks like you and Robbin George who sacrifice of time and self to assist children and adults with special needs.
Finally, bowlers, I’d like to say congratulations to those of you who were able to rise to the challenge and bowl your best games this month. It certainly does show as indicated in the February boards below.
Great Bowling folks. eep up the good work. Looking forward to adding more of your names to the March’s boards.
Remember the scores needed to have your name listed on the LazerZone Achievement Board are: Men High Game 275, High Series 700 and Women High Game 200, Women High Series 600
MEN
Game: James Ross 290; Bruce Fish 279.
Series: James Ross 749; Bruce Fish 700, 742.
WOMEN
Game: Skye Buck 202; Teeoti Jimenez 213, 211, 208.
The scores to be listed on the Honorable Mention Board for this column are: Men High Game 250 and High Series 600 and Women High Game 200 and High Series 500.
Honorable Mention
MEN
Game: John Rolen 266; Bryan Beauchamp 266; James Ross 259; Joe Thomas 233; Bryan Madison, 264; Bruce Fish 257; Josh Dean 257.
Series: Bruce Fish 640; Cody Iverson 630, 633; Robbin George 607, 622, 604; Kendal Morrison 618, 601; James Ross 609, 676, 695; Bryan Madison 657; Joe Thomas 608; Brandon Hardin 607; Mike Moran 638; James McGinty 640; Ken Hoyle 655 675; Randy Goodman 627, 622; Jim Rice 622; Josh Dean 674.
WOMEN
Game: Skye Buck 202; Teeoti Jimenez 213, 211, 208.
Series: Janet Lowery 508; Skye Buck 500; Teeoti Jimenez 554, 511, 530.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 25 of 36)
1 Misfits 23
2 KaCee Bar 20.5
3 B&S Construction 20
4 Splitz & Giggles 18.5
5 Gutter Done 17
6 Tatum Trucking 15.5
7 NAPA 15
8 Snap On 14
9 The Bowling Stones 14
10 Native Strikers 11
11 Spare Me 10
12 The Replacements 10
13 Rob’s ProShop 9.5
14 Strike-A-Lacka 9
15 Split Decision 8.5
16 The Gutter Gang 8.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Misfits –775, Native Strikers – 749, B&S Construction — 717.
Scratch series team: Misfits – 2157, Native Strikers — 2134, Rob’s ProShop – 2113.
Men’s scratch game: James Ross – 290, Cody Iverson – 244, Tanner Hilliard — 236.
Men’s scratch series: James Ross – 749, Bruce Fish — 640, Cody Iverson — 633.
Women’s scratch game: Janet Lowery – 180, Tonja George – 178, Teeoti Jimenez — 177.
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery — 508, Tonja George — 471, Skye Buck – 463.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 25 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 63.5
2 R2D2 and C 63
3 Ben’s TV 55.5
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 51
5 D’JAVu 49
6 Pin Pals 40.5
7 Misfits 40
8 Bush 29.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 837, Rob’s ProShop — 800, Ben’s TV — 762.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop — 2343, Rob’s ProShop — 2168, Ben’s TV- 2167.
Men’s scratch game: Ken Hoyle – 235, David Bush – 220, Jim Rice — 214.
Men’s scratch series: Ken Hoyle – 655, Jim Rice – 579, Bryan Madison — 547.
Women’s scratch game: Gloria Pryor – 184, Miranda Dean – 171, Carey Brantley — 167.
Women’s scratch series: Gloria Pryor – 465, Miranda Dean – 456, Carey Brantley — 443.
