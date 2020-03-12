VANOSS — The Vanoss High School girls basketball team will be making its third consecutive trip to the Class 2A State Tournament this week, but this time will be different.
This year, coach Jonathon Hurt’s club is ranked No. 1 and is the favorite to bring home the school’s second state title. The last two years, Vanoss was the underdog.
Hurt doesn’t mind the shoe being on the other foot this week. Still, he doesn’t believe the Lady Wolves will be overconfident.
“We have earned that with the way we have played throughout the year. The other side of that is we have a lot of respect from every team in the field and know any of them could beat us,” Hurt said.
Vanoss will meet No. 9 Amber-Pocasset at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest at Mustang High School. The Lady Panthers (26-5) are coached by Bo Thomason, who had a previous stint at Roff High School.
“Bo does a great job there, and his kids play really hard. They do all the little things really well,” Hurt said.
Hurt pointed to turnovers and defense as keys to the Lady Wolves making a run at the 2A state crown.
“We have to defend without fouling and take care of the ball. As long as we do that, we will be in every game,” he said.
Also in the Class 2A State Tournament field is No. 3 Latta, which is making its 22nd appearance. The Lady Panthers tangle with No. 5 Dale in a 2 p.m. first-round battle at Mustang High School.
The Lady Panthers hope to break a three-game state tournament losing streak to Dale this year. Dale holds a 2-1 regular-season edge against Latta.
Dale, runner-up to Howe last year, is making its 33rd appearance and has won seven gold balls.
CLASS 4A BOYS
The seventh-ranked Ada High School boys basketball team will tangle with third-ranked Holland Hall at 3:30 p.m. today at Deer Creek High School in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament.
Ada enters the state tournament with a 21-6 record, while the Dutch stand at 23-3. The Cougars are making their 30th appearance at state, and Holland Hall will be making the big dance for just the second time.
Brock Davis, a 6-6 senior, leads the Holland Hall charge, averaging 16 points per game. Ada will counter with 6-5 junior playmaker Jaxson Robinson, who is averaging 15.4 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.