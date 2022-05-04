Third-ranked Roff can't catch up to No. 7 Turner

OKLAHOMA CITY — When third-ranked Roff pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut No. 7 Turner’s lead to a single run, it looked like the Lady Tigers had stolen the momentum.
However, the Lady Falcons stole it right back.
Turner scored seven runs on seven hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to fly away from Roff 11-3 Tuesday morning in the first round of the Class A State Tournament on a cold, windy day at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s club ended its season at 28-9, while Turner advanced to the semifinals at 22-7.
Sophomore Brianna Bess got a two-out Roff rally started in the top of the fifth inning with a base hit. Turner head coach Shane Hill then elected to intentionally walk Payton Owens — who had blasted a solo home run with one out in the top of the fourth to get her team on the scoreboard and trim the THS lead to 3-1.
Camden Simon then made Hill pay with a two-run double to right field that made it 4-3.
Danleigh Harris was also intentionally walked to put runners at first and second but the RHS comeback stopped there.
In the top of the sixth inning, Roff got one-out singles from Maddie Adair and Kendra Kirk but couldn’t get the tying run home.
Owens led a 10-hit Roff offense, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Surprisingly, no other RHS player had more than one hit.
Senior Karlee Russell paced the Lady Falcons at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kaylee Taylor went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the KHS lineup.
Jaci Hartman finished 3-for-4 with an RBI in Turner’s 18-hit barrage, while Adlee Kerr went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Hope Hill finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored and Reagan Baker went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the winners.
