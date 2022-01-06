Third-ranked Chargers edge Ada in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a game that went back and forth the entire way, host Heritage Hall finally got the upper hand in overtime and turned back the Ada Cougars 61-57 Tuesday night.
The Chargers, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, improved to 7-2 on the year, while Ada — which has dropped out of the 4A rankings — fell to 4-4. The Cougars have now lost four straight contests after starting off the season at 4-0.
“It was another hard-fought game and it’s tough being on the losing end,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “Heritage Hall is always well-coached and will make you execute and take care of the ball.”
Ada got the early upper hand, grabbing a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. Heritage Hall used an 18-12 spurt in the second period to knot the game at 22-22 at halftime.
The Cougars outscored the hosts 12-9 in the third period to carry a 34-31 lead into the final eight minutes. But the Chargers ended regulation with a 20-17 run to force overtime.
The home team then used a 10-6 advantage in the extra period to swipe the victory.
“I love how hard our kids are competing and the ball will eventually bounce our way,” Caufield said. “As long as we continue to compete at a high level good things will happen. I thought we did that last night and put ourselves in a position to win the game.”
Ada got a game-high 17 points from Jack Morris. Camryn Reed hit three 3-point shots and followed with 15 points, while Devon MacCollister also reached double figures in the balanced AHS attack with 12.
Cooper Patterson hit a pair of 3-pointer and scored eight points for the visitors.
Ethan Franks led Heritage Hall with 16 points. Kyle McLaughlin and Rashaud Smith both added 11 points apiece, while Orie Walker chipped in eight.
Ada will attempt to get back on the winning track at 8:30 p.m. tonight when the Cougars face Ponca City in the first round of the 2022 East Central Oklahoma Classic inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Other ECOC first-round games include Durant versus the OKC Storm at 11:30 a.m.; Lawton versus Westmoore at 2:30 p.m.; and Ardmore versus Shawnee at 5:30 p.m
