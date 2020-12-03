ROFF — Roff head girls coach Trent Storts has always preached defense to his Lady Tigers. It was a great third-quarter defensive effort that turned the tide in favor of host Roff against New Lima Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers led just 25-23 at halftime, but shut out New Lima in the third quarter and turned back the Falconettes 40-35.
Roff, ranked No. 10 in Class B, improved to 6-0 on the year, while New Lima dropped to 0-3.
Roff started the game with a 20-12 run in the first quarter before the Falconettes outscored the Lady Tigers 11-5 in the second frame to get within two points at the break.
After the third-quarter shutout, New Lima ended the game on a 12-7 run.
Payton Owens led the RHS offense with 16 points, while Abby Salter also hit double figures with 11. Sidney Wright chipped in seven points and Chloe Eldred rounded out the Roff scoring with six.
Three New Lima players reached double figures. Allonie Harge led the way with 13 points, Haley Harge netted 11 and Laquisha Thompsom added 10.
The Lady Tigers are now off until facing Stonewall at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the first round of the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff.
Tupelo also pitches third-quarter shutout
TUPELO — Tupelo rallied from a halftime deficit by blanking Calvin 12-0 in the third period en route to a 38-27 win over the Lady Bulldogs at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers improved to 1-1 on the season, while coach Eric Holmes’ bunch dropped to 1-6.
Calvin outscored Tupelo 14-7 in the second period and led 18-14 at halftime before the Lady Tigers staged their rally.
Shaylyn McCollum led the THS offense with 12 points, while Kyle Watson just missed double figures with nine. Victoria Palmer followed with eight points for the home team.
Calvin got nine points from Nariah Bump and six more from Morgan Miller.
Tupelo hosts Stonewall on Saturday, while Calvin is scheduled to meet Vanoss at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
