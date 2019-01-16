RUSH SPRINGS — It was just a bad third quarter for the Roff boys basketball team against high-powered Velma Alma Saturday night in the championship game of the 36th Annual Black Diamond Classic in Rush Springs.
The Tigers had used a 24-13 run in the second period to grab a 30-27 halftime lead. However, the Comets outscored Roff 21-3 in the third frame en route to a 62-53 victory.
Roff, ranked No. 20 in Class A, fell to 11-6 on the year, while No. 9 Velma-Alma stayed unbeaten at 12-0.
In the semifinals Friday night, Roff bounced Wayne 56-42.
Championship
Velma-Alma 62,
Roff 53
Roff sophomore Trayson Miller scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Tiger offense, while fellow sophomore Wil Joplin followed with 16 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals.
The Comets led 14-6 after the first quarter before Roff turned the tables in the second. Velma-Alma led 48-33 heading to the fourth quarter before Roff closed the game on a 20-16 run.
Dayne Bowerman also reached double digits for Roff with 11 points, including three treys.
The Comets struck Roff with a balanced offensive attack. Bryson Sherlin, a 6-5 senior, and Tyler Stewart, a 6-5 freshman, scored 17 points apiece to pace Velma-Alma. Jace Saville followed with 16 points, while Tristan Wainscott just missed double figures with nine for the tournament champs.
Semifinals
Roff 56, Wayne 42
Aiden Bagwell led the way for Roff with 18 points as Roff rallied past Wayne (9-6).
The Bulldogs had Roff in a 19-9 hole after the first quarter and still led 26-22 at halftime.
The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 37-34 after three quarters but they came roaring back in the fourth frame. Roff outscored Wayne 22-5 to end the game.
Trayson Miller also reached double figures for the Tigers with 13 points, while Brady Benedict followed with nine points. Will Joplin drained a pair of 3-point baskets and scored eight points for the locals.
Rodney Gray scored 14 points for Wayne, and Brannon Lewelling chipped in 11.
Roff played Tupelo on Tuesday and hosts Stonewall Friday night.
———o———
Saturday, Jan. 13
Black Diamond Classic
At Rush Springs
Championship
Velma-Alma 62, Roff 53
Roff 6 24 3 20 — 53
Velma 14 13 21 16 — 62
Roff- Trayson Miller 18, Wil Joplin 16, Dayne Bowerman 11, Brady Benedict 4, Aiden Bagwell 3, Talon Rhoten 1.
Velma- Bryson Sherlin 17, Tyler Stewart 17, Jace Saville 16, Tristan Wainscott 9, Austin Hunt 5.
3-point goals: Joplin 4, Bowerman 3 (R); Stewart 4, Saville 2, Wainscott 1, Hunt 1(V-A)
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Jan. 12
Black Diamond Classic
At Rush Springs
Semifinals
ROff 56, Wayne 42
Roff 9 13 12 22 — 56
Wayne 19 7 11 5 — 42
Roff- Aiden Bagwell 18, Trayson Miller 13, Brady Benedict 9, Wil Joplin 8, Talon Rhoten 6, Dayne Bowerman 2.
Wayne- Rodney Gray 14, Brannon Lewelling 11, Dalton Mullins 6, Garrett Deo 5, Dawson Mantooth 4, James Spencer 2.
3-point goals: Joplin 2, Benedict 1, (R); Mullins 2, Gray 1, Lewelling 1, Deo 1 (W).
Fouled out: None.
