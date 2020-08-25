ELGIN — Ada High head football coach Chris Berus said he, his coaching staff and his team were thrilled to be able to scrimmage Elgin Friday night.
And he said the Cougars looked pretty good doing it, too.
“It was great to be out there watching our kids compete and watching our coaches coach,” Berus told The Ada News Monday morning. “It was just pure joy being out there coaching the sport that we love and coaching the kids that we love.”
It was more special than a normal scrimmage since the Cougars hadn’t even had two weeks of practice under their belts — or a set of spring or summer drills for that matter — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The opportunity to go against somebody besides ourselves 10 practices in felt like it was almost a reward — with all the hurdles we had to go over and the things we’ve had to do to get to this point,” he said.
There were plenty of big plays made by the Cougars on both offense and defense.
“We competed really well. We got after Elgin on both sides of the ball,” Berus said. “We moved the ball in the run game. Defensively we swarmed to the ball and forced three turnovers — two fumbles and a pick there at the end. It was a good start to a great season.”
Sophomore quarterback Carter Freeland got his first real work under the bright lights and Berus said he handled his duties well.
“Carter led the offensive really well Friday night. He spun the ball well. He got our guys lined up like they needed to. He directed traffic really well,” Berus said. “He was on target most of his spots. He overthrew a couple of targets that would have been touchdowns. But if you want a quarterback to miss anywhere, you want him to miss long.”
Freeland did connect with receiver David Anderson for a nice score on a deep corner round.
“His pocket presence was good. He got out of trouble a couple of times. For his first outing as a sophomore, he did really well,” Berus said.
This week the coaching staff will review the film of the scrimmage and address items that the Cougars need to work on.
“It gave us some things to evaluate on video and bring back to practice. We’ll start implementing those things in our drills to get us where we want to be,” he said.
The Cougars will travel to Yukon Thursday for their second preseason scrimmage. The freshmen will take the field at 5 p.m., the junior varsity will follow at 6 p.m. and the varsity portion of the scrimmage will commence at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Fans are required to wear face masks and social distancing is encouraged. Temperature checks will be made as fans enter the facility.
Tickets are $5 apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.