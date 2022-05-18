OKLAHOMA CITY — Sometimes the tennis ball just doesn’t bounce your way. Even at the end of a match for the ages.
Ada salty sophomores Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson had a tough first-round matchup last Friday in the No. 1 Doubles draw at the Class 5A State Tournament held at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
They had to dig down and rally past Colter Fannin and Caden Lewis of Pryor for a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory.
The reward for Swopes and Danielson, the No. 7 seed, was a regional tournament rematch with second-seeded Gavin Clark and Parker Dillon of Crossing Christian in a quarterfinal contest. The Ada duo lost to the same Crossings Christian team in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 in the Class 5A Regional Tournament in Ada earlier in the week.
Swopes and Danielson opened the state tournament battle by winning the first set 6-4. The Cougars nearly put Clark and Dillon away in the second set before the Crossings Christian team slipped past Ada 7-6 to tie the matchup.
An incredible, back-and-forth third set ended up tied at 6-6 and the teams headed to the tiebreak. Swopes and Danielson raced to a 6-3 lead and had three consecutive match points to put the finishing touches on what could have been one of the biggest upsets in 5A tennis. But the Crossings Christian team fought off those match points on the way to winning five consecutive points and winning the last set 7-6 (8-6).
The grueling, hard-fought match lasted around four hours.
“It was so intense — the best match of the entire tournament,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. “There were no conflicts or arguments. Just four players — two seniors and two sophomores — playing incredibly hard with no one ever giving up.”
Jackson Swopes and Danielson rebounded nicely on day two. They knocked off Payton Greenwood and Dymire James of Shawnee 6-1, 6-1 and then pushed past Colter Fannin and Caden Lewis of Pryor 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in a tough three-set battle.
That victory landed them in the fifth-place match but Jacob Kuehen and Devan Rayes of Duncan got the best of the Ada team 7-5, 6-3 in that matchup.
Sophomore Drew Lillard followed a similar path to the fifth-place match in No. 2 Singles.
On opening day, Lillard cruised past Alex Weaver of Lawton Mac 6-0, 6-1. Tristan Gregg then sent Lillard to the consolation bracket with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Lillard then opened Saturday with a pair of victories. He rallied past Lane Goodle of Guthrie 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 before rolling to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over James Lopez of Lawton Ike.
However, Jackson Bales of Carl Albert topped Lillard 6-4, 6-2 for fifth place.
In No. 1 Singles, sophomore Halston Redwine opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sam Boyer of Collinsville. Alessandro Bianchi of Altus then defeated Redwine 6-0, 6-1.
In Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals, Alex Pavel of Ardmore eliminated Redwine with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles team of senior Boady Ross and sophomore Brady Bacon won their opening match 6-1, 6-0 over the Guthrie pair of Joe Matthews and Ethan Bennett. Then, Duncan’s Gavin Curry and Carson Hughes got the best of the Ada duo by a 7-5, 6-1 count.
In Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals, the team of Joseph Dickerson and Nathan Phung of Bishop McGuinness rallied past Bacon and Ross for a tough 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.
The Cougars had to settle for a ninth-place finish, just behind Crossing Christian. Heritage Hall won the Class 5A State title with a score of 31 and narrowly defeated runner-up Cascia Hall, who ended with 30 points. Carl Albert was a distant third at 15.
“I’m incredibly proud of the boys this season. State did not go how we wanted, but that happens sometimes,” Terry Swopes said. “We’ll go back to work this summer.”
The Cougars competed well throughout the spring under tough conditions.
“They came together as a team this year and supported and loved each other under incredibly difficult circumstances,” Swopes explained. “They had an outstanding season.”
The Cougars won an incredible 120 out of 156 matches this season. They entered 14 tournaments and ended up bringing home eight championships and three second-place finishes.
“They worked so hard and I’m proud to be their coach,” Swopes said.
———o———
BOYS
May 13-14
CLASS 5A STATE
Team Standings
1. Heritage Hall 31
2. Cascia Hall 30
3. Carl Albert 15
4. Claremore 14
5. Altus 12
tie Duncan 12
7. Lawton Ike 10
8. Crossings 8
9. ADA 6
10. Classen 4
11. Pryor 3
12. Ardmore 2
13. Bishop McGuinness 1
Schools that did not score: Collinsville, Guthrie, Lawton Mac, McAlester, Midwest City, Grove, Shawnee, Piedmont and Durant.
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Alex Pavel (Ardmore) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-0, 6-3 (Consolation Quarterfinals)
2. Jackson Bales (Carl Albert) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-4, 6-2 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jacob Kuehen/Devan Reyes (Duncan) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 7-5, 6-3 (5th Place)
2. Joseph Dickerson/Nathan Phung (Bishop McGuinness) def. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 (Consolation Quarterfinals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.