ROFF — It was an incredible run for the male athletes in the 2009-10 school year.
The Tigers won the 2009 Class B fall baseball state championship and the 2010 Class B boys basketball state championship and capped off the stellar school year by winning the 2010 Class B spring baseball state title.
It was a championship trifecta that few have ever achieved. Those RHS teams were an easy selection to headline the seventh class of the Roff Athletic Hall of Fame.
This year’s Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Roff Student Activities Center.
The Roff Mason Lodge will sponsor the event, and all proceeds will benefit the Roff Educational Enrichment Foundation (REEF) for student scholarships. Tickets to the banquet are $20. For more information, contact the Roff superintendent’s office at (580) 456-7663.
Longtime Roff athletic director Bubba Tidwell and Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali teamed up to recap the Tigers’ triple-state championship run below.
FALL BASEBALL
Fall baseball practice began in late July and was the beginning of what turned into a magical year for the Tigers. Both fall and spring baseball and basketball all culminated in state championships.
The fall 2009 season ended with a record of 35-2. The two losses came at the hand of Caney and Silo.
Aaron Cornell pitched four innings in the first-round game of the state tournament, and the Tigers run-ruled Asher 12-2 before defeating Tupelo in the semifinals in an all-area battle.
In the state championship game, Roff run-ruled longtime rival Red Oak 16-0.
Brendan McCurry struck out 11 in the five-inning rout. This was the Tigers’ second straight victory over the Eagles in the state finals after beating them in the spring of 2009.
Tiger junior Mark Bryant hit a grand slam in the third inning to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Jesse Cashman went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice.
BOYS BASKETBALL
November rolled around, and the basketball team continued Roff’s winning ways.
The Tigers completed the season with a state championship and a record of 27-4. Their four losses were to Class 6A Putnam City, Class 2A power Pawnee and twice to Class A Garber. All three of those talented teams went on to win state championships in their respective classes.
The Roff squad, under the direction of head coach Kale Simon and assistant T.W. Estes, took no prisoners in their wins.
The Tigers had a 32-point margin of victory during the regular season, the playoff margin of victory was 41 points and they capped the incredible season with a state tournament margin of victory of 19 points.
After a first-round exit the previous year, the Tigers were determined that would not happen again. Roff defeated Vici in the opener 61-34 and was led by Dylan Lemley’s 23 points. Dayne Parker followed with 18, and Brendan McCurry added 15.
In the semifinal game, Roff shut down Binger-Oney 49-26. Lemley found himself in foul trouble but still managed 23 points. Determined to take up the slack, teammate McCurry hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points. Aaron Cornell also reached double figures with 11 points, and junior Brendon Barr had nine.
After defeating Red Oak 63-29 in the Area finals eight days earlier, the two teams faced off again in the state championship game.
It was by far the Tigers’ toughest playoff test, but Roff prevailed 51-44.
The Tigers needed clutch free-throw shooting and a big effort off the bench from Barr to hold off a determined upset bid by the Eagles.
Basketball coach Kale Simon later marveled at what this group of Tigers had pulled off.
“This is just a great group of kids,” he said. “This is the most talented group to ever come through Roff.”
In the tile game, Lemley scored a team-high 16 points. Parker scored nine points to go with three steals and two assists. Cornell added six points and five assists, while hitting a point-blank shot with 4:55 left that put Roff ahead for good.
Blake Logan scored two points, his first of the tournament, while attempting only nine shots in three tournament games. He had a team-high eight rebounds in the finals.
McCurry scored all eight of his points in the second quarter and connected on 10 treys in the tournament.
SPRING BASEBALL
The third leg of the Tigers’ magical year began in March and ended in early May with their third consecutive state championship — the Class B spring baseball title.
It was arguably their most impressive run, finishing with a 38-1 record. The only blemish was a 5-2 loss to Class 6A juggernaut Owasso in the finals of the Rams’ own tournament.
After beating the Class 5A Texas state champion, Mary Carroll, during a spring break trip, the Tigers were ranked nationally in the USA Today prep baseball poll. They remained in the rankings throughout the rest of the spring season.
The Tigers played Shidler in the first game of the Class B State Tournament at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
Aaron Cornell threw a no-hitter and did not allow a ball hit out of the infield. The 10-0, five-inning run-rule victory saw Aaron Cornell, Brendan McCurry and Dayne Parker hit home runs.
Tupelo was Roff’s opponent in the semifinals (again), and the RHS club rolled to a 12-1 win in five innings.
Cornell, Roff’s leadoff hitter, hit his second home run of the game and 22nd of the year to end the game in walk-off fashion.
Jesse Cashman also hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Blake Logan went the distance on the mound, allowing only three hits and a run on an infield single. Cashman and Dayne Parker each had three RBIs.
On the final day of the state tournament, the Tigers became the first Oklahoma team to win the fall baseball, basketball and spring baseball titles in one school year.
Standing in the way in the finals was again old nemesis Red Oak, and the Tigers escaped with a hard-fought, 1-0 victory.
This was the third baseball championship victory in a row against the Eagles. Roff’s lone run in the 1-0 victory was a solo home run from Blake Logan to lead off the fourth inning. Veteran Roff coaches Ead Simon and Danny Baldridge led the Tigers to the state titles that year.
