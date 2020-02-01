I’d like to spotlight a new league bowler to both Monday and Tuesday nights.
But first, let me share with you how I met this most intriguing fellow.
Some in the Monday night league see me as a sort of mother hen. I frequently try to lift up the downhearted, or those who appear to be struggling in their bowling, particularly new bowlers.
I am like a sort of welcoming committee too, I guess, as I always try to welcome each new person to the league and give them guidance in bowling etiquette and other such advice.
Three weeks ago, a tall, lanky drink of water walked up to our lanes in a John Wayne style with a big cowboy hat and knee-high cowboy boots.
I thought he must have been looking for the rodeo and missed his turn. But such was not the case. He tipped his hat as he introduced himself (his name is Bryan Madison) as someone who was there to fill in for an absent bowler.
I watched as he proceeded to throw a practice ball or two before the league started. He seemed nice enough, but I noticed something very particular about him. He wore cowboy boots on the approach to test the amount of slide.
“Ohhh golly,” I said to myself, “this cannot work. He will fall bigger than Dallas with those boots on.”
I called him over to me and said “Hon, you might want to get some regular bowling shoes from the counter up there. You will fall in those.”
He simply laughed and said, “I like these, I think, I’ll be all right.”
I wondered if I should insist since I am the league vice president or would that be greatly overstepping my responsibilities. I let my heart override my better judgment and thought, “He’s new and surely the team he’s subbing for will say something.”
I truly felt sorry for him. But to my surprise, he bowled extremely well and did not slip at all. In fact, the team for which he was subbing was bowling against our team. I watched the poor man the whole time. I know he must have thought, “That woman has to be strange.”
Later that night, I got busy and didn’t see him when he left, but I had determined to ask him about his boots and the great set of scores he had. When I visited with him this week, I learned the following:
Madison was, in fact, a Texan, as I thought. (Being married to a Texan, I recognize the talk and the walk.) He hails from Amarillo. He’s been in Ada for about a year now and moved here when his wife wanted to be closer to her 86-year-old dad.
He told me he grew up in bowling alleys. He says he’s a self-acclaimed “attention junkie.”
“I’ve been a cowboy most of my life, so I decided to make some bowling boots,” he said.
Now I had his secret. No wonder he wasn’t afraid he would fall on the lanes. These boots are not purchased from a bowling supply house, but rather some of his own personal boots he modified with bowling soles and heels. The boots, well worn, looked like he’d just rode in from the prairie with them, but they certainly did work for him.
And he was not the novice I had once thought. He actually carries a pretty high average. For him to say he’s bowled a little bit, would be a great understatement.
I apologized for my pushiness about his shoes before. He just tipped his hat and said, “No problem Ma’am, you’re not the first.”
Well, bowling friends, just remember it takes all kinds of folks in this world and if we take the time to learn about others, we might just be pleasantly surprised as I was. After all, what a sad world it would be if we were all the same.! I encourage everyone to get to know Bryan. He has some great stories to share.
So, welcome to our league bowling, Bryan and everyone else who joined us this year. Each of you are such wonderful assets to our leagues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.