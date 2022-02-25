There's still plenty to watch as the Thunder enter season's stretch run

NORMAN — It’s not often the Oklahoma City Thunder isn’t fighting for playoff seeding after the All-Star break.
With 24 games to go, the Thunder (18-40) are sitting 10.5 games back of the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings. They’re not particularly close to the NBA Play-in Tournament, either, as they sit 6.5 games back of the 10th seed.
They’re on track to miss the playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history. However, there’s still plenty of things to look for as the Thunder enter the regular season’s stretch run.
Here’s three storylines to watch as the Thunder resume their season against the Phoenix Suns tonight:
1. Can Lindy Waters III solidify his spot on the roster?
It was a long journey, but Waters is officially in the NBA.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti signed the Norman native to a two-way contract earlier this month. He’s appeared in three games for the Thunder, making his NBA debut against Philadelphia on Feb. 11.
The Norman North alum graduated in 2016 before spending four years at Oklahoma State. After graduating, he spent time as a member of the Enid Outlaws, a member of The Basketball League (TBL). Last last year, Waters made the roster for the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, appearing in 28 games.
With injuries to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others, Waters got his chance to move to the NBA.
Waters is allowed to appear in a maximum of 50 games for the Thunder while he’s on his two-way contract, and he’s also still eligible to play for the Blue.
Waters was an elite shooter in high school and college, and he made his first NBA basket — a 3-pointer — during a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 16. He finished with five points in seven minutes.
“He’s shot it at an elite level in the G League and even up until this point,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Wednesday. “He’s got a body of work as a shotmaker and that’s a huge part of his value to a team and a huge part of why he’s here.
“I think as good of a shooter as he is, I think he’s really good basketball player and he gives us obviously an element with that and we’re going to continue to take looks at him because he just does that at such an elite level and like I said, he helps you in in the other margins of the game.”
2. Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s return
The Thunder’s star guard is set to return against the Suns tonight after missing 10 games with an ankle sprain.
Gilgeous-Alexander has had another good season, though a little down by his standards. He’s posted per-game averages of 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 43 games this season.
His recent absence gave additional opportunities to other guards, including Tre Mann, the No. 18 pick in last year’s draft. The rookie guard scored 30 points against the Knicks on Feb. 14 and followed that up with 24 points against the Spurs before the All-Star break.
With just a handful of games left, the priority for Daigneault is integrating Gilgeous-Alexander back into the offense.
“We’ve played a lot of games with him, so I don’t think it’s going to be very new,” Daigneault said. “I do think the period of time that he was out, some individual guys made progress with a heavier load. Josh [Giddey] stands out, Tre stands out… So, the challenge is now making sure that as he comes back that it’s additive, and that’s stuff he’s hyper aware of. He’s been through this before, in terms of integrating new players.”
3. Can Giddey win Rookie of the Year?
It’s possible.
The rookie is averaging 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, and he’s already shown potential of eventually becoming one of the better passers in the NBA. Oh, and he’s recorded four triple-doubles this season.
His 17-point, 14-rebound, 13-rebound performance against the Mavericks last month made him the youngest NBA player to ever record a triple-double.
Giddey faces some steep competition for the award. Per the NBA’s rookie ladder, he’s currently got the third best odds to win behind Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Toronto’s Scottie Barns.
But if he can string together more great performances before the season ends, he could increase his odds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.