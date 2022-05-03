WISTER — As it turned out, there was plenty of room for both local teams Latta and Vanoss at the Class 3A State Tournament.
The fifth-ranked Lady Panthers punched their ticket with a 4-1 win over Stroud in the Class 3A Regional championship game and — after a first-round loss to Latta — Vanoss rallied past No. 4 and host Wister 11-4 before disposing of Stroud 8-4 to claim the regional consolation championship.
Latta improved to 19-10 on the season, while No. 13 Vanoss sits at 23-13. Stroud is done at 13-11 and Wister bowed out at 25-10.
The Class 3A State Tournament is scheduled to take place today at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Vanoss meets No. 1 Morrison at 11:30 a.m. and the Lady Panthers play Amber-Pocasset at 2:30 p.m. in another first-round matchup.
Two semifinal games are set for 4 p.m. and the title game will take place at 7 p.m.
Championship
Latta 4, Stroud 1
Latta trailed 1-0 after the first inning but the Lady Tigers wouldn’t score again.
Jaycie Prine started a two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI double and Jade Sanders followed with a run-scoring double of her own that put the Lady Panthers ahead 2-1.
Triniti Cotanny led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and raced home on a two-out, RBI single by Savannah Senkel that made it 3-1.
Latta’s final run came in the sixth off a sacrifice fly from Cotanny.
Both teams had plenty of other scoring opportunities. Stroud stranded 11 base runs and Latta left 13 on board.
The Lady Panthers finished with 10 hits, led by Laraby Jennings who went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
Batterton was the only other LHS player with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-4.
Savannah Senkel went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, while Mallory Glenn had a hit and a walk. Jaycee Presley walked three times for the Lady Panthers. Jaylee Willis also had a hit and scored a run.
Stroud managed four hits, all singles by Paige Baker, Bailey Bigbey, Shelbie Caraveau and Carly DeLeon.
Consolation Championship
Vanoss 8, Stroud 4
The Lady Wolves led 7-0 after heading to the bottom of the fifth inning and held off the Lady Tigers in the end. Vanoss will be competing in its first-ever slowpitch softball state tournament.
“I am extremely proud of our girls. They have worked their tails off this year,” said Vanoss head coach Jacob Grace. “They showed a truly competitive nature, a great work ethic, mental toughness and amazing athleticism to win their first-ever spring district championship and are headed to the program’s first-ever slowpitch state tournament. I am very grateful to be a part of such a great group of girls who deserve all the credit and accolades that they have earned.”
The Lady Wolves finished with nine hits, led by Eryn Khoury, who went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brinn Brassfield finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Jaycee Underwood went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Maggie Stone and Riley Reed both slapped triples for the locals.
Stroud managed just six hits in the contest. Kamden Bray led the way, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Makenna Hall singled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers. Allison Lee, Shelbie Caraveau and Lilly Thomas had the other SHS hits.
Loser’s Bracket
Vanoss 11, Wister 4
The highly-touted Wister club was clinging to a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Vanoss exploded with an eight-run uprising to rally for the victory.
Sophomore Eryn Khoury got the big VHS volley started with a leadoff double, went to third on one of four Wister errors in the game and scored on an RBI single by Jacee Underwood that knotted the score at 4-4.
After Hailee Brown reached on another WHS miscue, Maggie Stone drove in a run with a base hit to give Vanoss its first lead of the game at 5-4.
Riley Reed then knocked in a pair of runs with a single and push the VHS advantage to 7-4.
Two more base hits from Brinn Brassfield and Madi Faust produced another run to make it 8-4.
Maddi Dansby drew a two-out walk that loaded the bases for Caidence Cross, who hit into a fielder’s choice. Brassfield raced home during that sequence to put the locals ahead 9-4.
Khoury then capped the VHS onslaught with another double — this time pushing across two runs to help Vanoss reach the 11-run total.
Faust led an 18-hit Vanoss attack, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Reed also went 3-for-4 and cracked a triple, drove in two runs and scored once. Khoury went 2-for-4 with her two doubles and two RBIs.
Stone, the VHS leadoff hitter, went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Dansby went 2-fo-r3 with a walk and a run scored.
Brown also had two hits and scored twice for the Lady Wolves.
Wister collected 10 hits in the game. Kinsey Terry led the way, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. No other player had more than one hit for the home team.
Miriam Luce, Jordan Makovy and Hattie Pate all hit doubles for the Lady Wildcats.
