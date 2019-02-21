There's no telling what the Thunder can do

NORMAN — The thing about the Thunder as they wait to exit the All-Star break? We don’t know what they can’t do.
Proclaiming Oklahoma City (37-20) capable of sprinting down the stretch of the regular season’s end and challenging for Western Conference supremacy or, more realistically, catching Denver (39-19) for the runner-up spot to Golden State, may be a bridge too far.
This, after all, is a team that, before winning 11 of 13 to enter the break, lost five of six.
On the other hand, nor is it crazy. In part, it’s not crazy because the Thunder won all those games, thus entering the break hotter than every team in the league but the Western and Eastern conference leaders: Golden State (41-16; 16 of 18), and Milwaukee (43-14; 14 of 16).
Yet, there are other reasons, too.
Here are a few.
• Crazy stats: Who’s ever heard of a team that led the NBA in defensive rating most of the season and remains third in the league, behind Milwaukee and Indiana, yet has also been the league’s second most efficient offensive team, behind only Golden State, over their last 13 games?
That’s the Thunder.
Overall, OKC’s defensive rating is 105.2, meaning it allows 105.2 points per 100 opponent possessions. That’s really good. And over the last 13 games, the Thunder’s offensive rating — 110.4 over the whole season — has been a dominant 116.8.
Believe it or not, the Thunder have scored 115 or more points in 18 straight games, tying the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals for the second-longest such streak in NBA history, four short of the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets’ 22.
Put that together and OKC appears capable of being both the league’s best defensive team and very nearly its best offensive team. Yes, it’s hard to be both simultaneously, but the idea the Thunder might find their most effective self, a self they’ve yet to offer, isn’t crazy but possible.
• Russell can be better: Lately, just about any superlative observation about the Thunder can be wrapped with the thought … “and imagine if Russell Westbrook could find his shot, too.”
In ways not defined by the ball going through the basket, Westbrook is playing the best basketball of his life.
Whether through maturation, focus, greater leadership or simply being motivated by the novel dream of winning an NBA championship, he’s playing the best defense of his 11-season career as he’s simultaneously learned to be less ball dominant, thereby making greater room for his teammates.
Without that twofer, he’s not leading the league in assists (11.2) per game and trailing only teammate Paul George in steals (2.2). Nor, likely, would he have set a new NBA record of 11 straight triple doubles, a streak he can add to when the Thunder return to the court.
However, for all of that, Westbrook’s shooting remains anemic.
He made 18 of 30 for a season-high 44 points at New Orleans last time out but is still making 41.7 percent overall, 24.9 percent from 3-point land and 65.6 percent from the free-throw line. The last time those percentages were lower were his rookie season, his sophomore season and never.
He’s having an amazing season in all but one way: shooting the basketball. If that’s ironed out, who knows what might happen?
• Bye George, he’s got it: Even before Christmas, it was clear Paul George was enjoying the finest season of his career, yet it has only gotten better since.
George is averaging a career-high 28.7 points per game, a career-high 8 rebounds per game, a career-high tying 4.1 assists per game and a career-high 2.3 steals per game.
And, though the gravity of advanced basketball statistics — like those of baseball — are in the eye of the beholder, a few of them make the case George absolutely deserves to be the frontrunner for the league’s MVP award.
ESPN’s “Real Plus-Minus” seeks to determine the net-point differential per 100 possessions a player is making both offensively and defensively for his team.
George ranks fourth offensively (4.98) and ninth defensively (3.46), making his combined number a league-high 8.44 and the number of wins he’s therefore estimated to be responsible for — a sort of basketball equivalent to baseball’s WAR (wins above replacement) — a league best 14.9.
And, if you’re attempting to get atop the conference standings or win an NBA championship, a good place to start is by claiming the league’s MVP and Paul may very well be it.
• Kind schedule (for now): The winning percentage of the teams remaining on OKC’s schedule is 58 percent, making the Thunder’s remaining slate the toughest in the league.
However, three of the next four games are at home — Utah, Sacramento and Philadelphia — and the other is at Denver.
If the Thunder can win those home games, that 11 of 13 string can become 14 of 17 with three more winnable games looming: at San Antonio, Memphis, at Minnesota.
It is a difficult schedule OKC must play, yet one that yields great opportunity to continue winning and continuing to gain momentum. Winning begets winning and OKC can continue winning coming out of the break.
The season resumes Friday, when the Jazz visit Chesapeake Energy Arena.
It’s not clear how far the Thunder can go. Also, being limitless would appear to be a very good thing.
