There really was no other decision for Murray

Kyler Murray, after a month of wavering, at least publicly, officially made a life-changing decision earlier this week.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner chose to play in the NFL.
This comes eight months after signing a whopping $4.6 million signing bonus with the Oakland A’s to play baseball.
It was a bit of an odd signing.
While Murray had shown the ability to play baseball at an elite level, hitting 10 homers, a .296 average and a plus-defender in the outfield in 2018, he had only 238 at-bats in college.
The A’s were — surprisingly for a mid-market team that is so analytics-obsessed — over-paying for Murray’s ceiling.
But things changed rather quickly.
Murray, who had been a backup quarterback at the University of Oklahoma, behind Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, ascended into the No. 1 quarterback gig.
And he ran with it. Literally.
But his arm was equally adept, too, which is important at the quarterback position, particularly in the NFL.
He completed 69 percent of his passes. He threw 42 touchdown passes. He ran for 12 touchdowns. And he threw only seven interceptions.
He led Oklahoma a Final 4 berth, losing to Alabama, 45-34.
In other words, he became, in the eyes of several NFL teams and pro football draftniks, a first-round draft choice/franchise quarterback.
The last player in this class was John Elway, a first overall pick in football and a second-round pick by the N.Y. Yankees in 1981, after his junior year.
While he publicly flirted with George Steinbrenner and baseball, receiving $140,000, while spending some time in the minors, it was all ruse.
His “decision” to be a franchise quarterback, immediately, or play about two to three years of minor league baseball ... if he’s really good, was no decision at all.
He was a football player who played baseball. Always was.
Same with Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. Baseball was No. 2 with those guys, as it should have been.
All three had Hall-of-Fame-football talent. All three were very good baseball players.
Murray never really had a decision once it was decided he would be handed the starting job to some NFL team in 2019.
The lure of football is understandable. It’s the consummate team sport. The euphoria of running through the tunnel to the field on Sundays is too big to pass up.
Murray had a lot of the tools to play baseball, maybe even all of five them — speed, power, hitting for average, fielding and arm strength.
But there really is a sixth tool, too, unabashed passion. And if you aren’t “all-in,” you’ll eventually be “out.”
Baseball’s mind games are legendary. The physical and mental grind — pros get one day off a month — are epic. And growth from year to year is not a guarantee.
Did I mention the three years of long bus rides and bed bugs (lousy hotels)?
Murray has lived the football life. Chicks dig football, at all levels. Listen to all of the old guys, some still injured, who all say the same thing: They still would’ve chosen football.
Baseball is different, at least before the majors. It can be a lonely sport, with few fans, for most of the journey.
Which brings us back to the sixth tool — passion. If there is even a question about playing football over baseball, then there really isn’t a question.
Murray chose the right sport. We will see if the right sport chose him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.