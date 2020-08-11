The Stonewall Longhorns may have the toughest August schedule ever

The 2020 fall baseball season kicked off Monday for most of the schools in The Ada News coverage area.
I’ve been busy collecting all the schedules I could get my hands on and typing them in the system to get them ready to publish. (See today’s sports section for your favorite team’s fall slate!).
I had to take a pause when I was looking through the August portion of the Stonewall High School baseball schedule. The dude that made that murderer’s row out must not like head coach Chuck Barton very well.
Most of our local coaches love to toughen up their regular season schedules to prepare their players for the playoffs. It’s a great strategy.
However, I’ve been doing this for a long time, and this has to be one of the toughest August gauntlets ever.
Congrats on that big “honor” 2020 Longhorns.
Let’s just take a closer look at what’s in store for the Longhorns in the coming days and weeks.
The Longhorns dove right into the fall schedule with their opener Monday at Tushka — a tough road game for sure.
Today, they head east to battle old rival Tupelo. That always seems to be a fun matchup.
The Longhorns only have two home games in August. That’s right, just two.
The first one is a battle with fall powerhouse Silo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Then, on Aug. 27, tradition-rich Dale visits Gibson Field. Whew.
Now, check out these road games that await the Longhorns this month: at Byng, at Latta, at Roff, at Wright City.
The first set of the 2020 fall baseball rankings haven’t been released yet, but I’m willing to bet there will be one or two No. 1 teams on Stonewall’s August schedule and a number in the Top 5 of their respective classes.
If nothing else, those Stonewall guys will be battle-tested entering September.
“You know, I’ve always had it that way. I like to play the tough teams,” Barton said. “I think my kids learn better that way. It will be hard ... but we’ll come out better on the other end.”
Best of luck to those Longhorns. Survive the grind.
