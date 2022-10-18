The Sooners just needed a win and they got it

NORMAN — It was fair to question if the Sooners had much of a pulse following their blowout losses to TCU and Texas.
Yes, the Sooners didn’t have Dillon Gabriel for much of that, but that wasn’t enough to justify being outscored a combined 104-24 across two games.
It seemed like the Sooners were going downhill, and fast. And seeing No. 19-ranked Kansas, which is quickly becoming America’s Team due to their massive turnaround, on the schedule didn’t appear likely to help things.
The offense needed to play a lot better, of course, but all eyes were on the Sooners’ defense that had surrendered over 1,700 yards in the three games prior to Kansas.
As much as the Sooners needed a win, it was even more urgent for the Sooners to just be competitive. If they could at least make it a competitive game, it would be something that the team and fans alike could point to as progress.
The Sooners can say they accomplished both goals with their 52-42 win over the Jayhawks Saturday at Owen Field.
It was far from perfect, as OU coach Brent Venables mentioned in his postgame conference. But the Sooners weren’t really in a position to require it.
“I’ll take any victory we can get right now and we’ll take any little victories,” Venables said.
The Sooners, particularly the defense, again had some issues. They still surrendered six touchdowns and 430 yards of total offense.
The Jayhawks scored with ease on their first two possessions, marching down the field on possessions of 75 yards and 65 yards, respectively. One particularly bad moment came on the Jayhawks’ second drive, when they picked up a third-and-16 with a 26-yard reception to extend the drive.
But if you look closely, there were moments of real growth and improvement.
Following that second touchdown drive, here are the results of the Jayhawks’ next four drives: three and out, three and out, interception, three and out. The interception came courtesy of a spectacular play by Wyoming transfer C.J. Couldon.
The Jayhawks gained just 46 yards on those possessions, and it allowed the Sooners to take a 35-14 lead in the second quarter.
While there were still lapses by the Sooners’ defense, they were also put in a couple of tough positions. Two of the Jayhawks’ three touchdown drives in the second half came after turnovers by the OU offense. The Jayhawks needed to go just 28 yards to score after Dillon Gabriel’s fourth-quarter fumble.
The Sooners forced turnovers or punts on seven of the Jayhawks 13 possessions.
They were far from perfect. But it’s progress, and a far cry from their performances the past two weeks.
“We didn’t make people earn it,” Venables said of the defense against TCU and Texas. “It’s hard to go up and down the field having to execute 10, 12, 13 play drives. When you’re sound in what you’re doing, it makes things a lot more difficult on an offense.
“We were a little better doing that today. We have a long ways to go.”
Offensively, it seems a lot of the issues were solved simply by having Gabriel back on the field. The Sooners’ starting quarterback was mostly good, completing 29-of-42 passing attempts for a season-high 402 yards and two touchdowns. The running game dominated with 298 yards, led by Eric Gray’s 176 yards and two touchdowns.
There’s still a lot of things to nitpick and criticize, and there are reasons to be a little skeptical about the Sooners’ chances the rest of the way. Gabriel’s three turnovers kept the Jayhawks in the game and kept the Sooners from a more dominant win.
The Jayhawks were also playing without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. Even without Daniels, the OU defense still surrendered 40 points or more for the fourth straight weeks.
But really, almost none of that matters in the context of the Sooners’ season.
They just needed a win. They needed to actually be competitive. They needed to stop the downward spiral from continuing. That’s how bad they had been the previous two weeks.
It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a heck of a lot better than how they were playing coming into Saturday. And they got a win against a ranked team.
“Great win for Oklahoma today,” Venables said. “They’re all really good wins when you’ve been losing. To find a way to get a win is what it’s all about… It’s not an easy thing to do considering the disappointment and the circumstances of the last three weeks. We showed toughness and resolve as a football team. We complimented each other really well for a big part of the game. We put ourselves in tough positions as well.
“There’s a lot that was excellent and plenty we have to continue to get better at. Really proud of the players and staff to have the kind of finish we’re capable of having and desire to have.”
