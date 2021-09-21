BYNG — Stonewall and Byng got together for a fastpitch softball game Saturday afternoon at Bobby Johns Field, but it was 4-year-old Laylee “La La” Dye that stole the show.
It was a Cancer Awareness contest and both teams wore “Team Landree” T-shirts in honor of Stonewall eighth-grader Landree Dye, who is battling AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). There was hope that Landree would be able to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but her numbers weren’t where they needed to be and she had to stay in the hospital. However, little sister Laylee admirably filled in. She was seen on the sidelines warming up for her big toss and when it was time to deliver, she showed great form in pitching the ball to her catcher, Stonewall assistant softball coach Jeff Parnell.
Everyone in attendance — and even Landree, who was able to watch the pregame festivities and the entire softball contest on a big screen TV from her hospital bed in Norman — loved every second of it.
It’s worth noting that as of press time, Landree was expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.
Stonewall head softball coach Shanna Davidson said she was grateful that she and her ballclub could participate in such a game.
“Landree is a great kid. This is my third year to be around her and I’ve taught her in class, I’ve had her on the softball field and in the gym. She’s just an all-around great kid from a great family,” Davidson said. “Being able to do this today was good for us and good for them. It was a good opportunity for us to show how much we’re supporting Landree and her family.”
Heck, even the mediocre guest announcer (yours truly) thought it was pretty special to be part of such a neat event.
Landree’s mother Lacy was at the game and was appreciative of all the support she and her family have received — not only Saturday but throughout Landree’s illness.
“What a special day. Thank you to everyone for coming and supporting our girl and thank you to the Stonewall and Byng players and coaches for playing the game in honor of Landree,” Lacy said via social media. “We sure love our Stonewall community and it stretches all the way to Byng.”
Stonewall won the actual contest 10-2 in six innings.
The Lady Longhorns scored five runs in the top of the first inning to grab an early lead. Talise Parnell had the big blow — a two-RBI double — and Tatam Brady executed a perfect bunt down the first-base line for a run-scoring single.
Byng hurlers Alexa Thompson and Havyn Miller combined to allow just one SHS run over the next four innings.
“That’s been our big MO — we jump out early and then get complacent and stay flat. We started by putting up five runs in the first and stopped scoring,” Davidson said. “About the fifth inning, I told my team they were “settling” and they needed to go put up runs . We had runners on in every inning. Playoffs are this week and we have to keep scoring and producing with every opportunity.”
Byng scored a pair of error-aided runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get within 6-2, but Stonewall tacked on four more runs in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Parnell, Stonewall’s freshman ace, kept the Byng offense in check. She struck out eight — including seven in a row during one stretch — and issued just two walks while allowing just two hits and no earned runs in four innings. Lilly Wyche tossed the final two shutout innings for the Lady Longhorns.
Stonewall finished with nine hits in the contest with Kaylee Ford leading the way. She went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brady finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Parnell went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Wyche ended up 1-for-2 and scored twice from the top of the SHS order. Brittney Littlefield finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Byng got four hits from Hannah Boyd, Alexa Thompson, Joelee Williams and Megan Roden.
In the Lady Pirates defense — not that BHS head coach Markus Carr would ever make any excuse, so I’ll do it for him — most of the team were involved in a COVID-19 quarantine and had done very little softball activity for over a week. In fact, Byng hadn’t played a game since an 8-0 loss to Prague on Sept. 3.
Note: Several Stonewall freshmen came straight from a cross country meet to the softball field on Saturday but none showed signs of fatigue. “They did well. They didn’t seem too tired at all,” Davidson said.
