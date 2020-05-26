The city of Ada Recreation Department has targeted June 1 for ballgames to resume at The Hill, but Joe Neely said things certainly won’t be business as usual at the Ada Sports Complex.
“We are excited to be opening on June 1 contingent upon phase three of Gov. Stitt’s reopening guidelines for the state of Oklahoma,” said Neely, the city of Ada recreation director.
However, Neely said due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were additional guidelines that will be enforced during the 2020 summer softball season at The Hill. Neely provided The Ada News with the following list:
• All CDC and local guidelines shall be followed.
• All fans, players and coaches shall attempt social distancing at all times.
• Any person who may be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and sore throat are prohibited from entering the softball complex.
• Teams will be asked to clean and wipe down all hard surfaces in the dugout with disinfectant before and after each game.
• We will minimize player contact by eliminating post-game handshakes or high fives. There will also be no group prayers between teams on the field.
• Pre-game meetings at home plate shall be limited to one coach from each team and the umpire.
• Umpires will be stationed behind the pitching rubber for 10u thru 14u and may set up between home plate and first base for Machine Pitch and T-ball.
• Sunflower seeds are banned from the complex.
• The number of people in each dugout will be limited to essential personnel only.
Neely said 45 teams are signed up for the summer softball league in five different divisions from T-ball through 14U. The weekly schedule is as follows: 8U and 14U will play on Mondays, 10U will play on Tuesdays, 12U will play on Thursdays and T-ball will play on Fridays.
All makeup games will be played on weekends during the summer season, which will end on July 10.
“All of the coaches that I have visited with seem very excited about playing. We are looking forward to a great season,” Neely said.
Opening Day at The Hill had already been pushed back from April 20 to May 11. But city of Ada officials decided June 1 would be a safer opening date.
As of press time, it was unclear when summer tennis would begin at the Ada Tennis Center.
For more information or questions, call the city of Ada Recreation Department at 580-436-6300 x238.
