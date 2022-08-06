Thank you, Joe Claxton, for saving my journalism career

Joe “Derrell” Claxton saved my journalism life.
That sounds drastic, but it’s true.
Claxton, who most folks in these parts remember as one of the best journalism instructors of all time during his tenure at Ada High School, passed away July 29 at a nursing home in Edmond.
Claxton spent well over 50 years in journalism, working at the Pauls Valley Democrat and The Ada Evening News while writing for several other papers around the state before settling in at Ada High School.
That man loved Ada High School athletics, particularly football. He loved the McBroom coaching family. He loved Zane Bowman. He loved every coach that passed through the Craig McBroom Football Complex while he was a teacher there. He loved countless players he built relationships with along the way.
Old Smokin’ Joe, as he was affectionately known by many, started an Ada High Football Preseason Preview magazine that was better than any other school in the state had, especially at the time. It could have passed as a college preseason Media Guide.
It was, and still is, my Cougar bible and I put it to use many times before and during each gridiron season.
Claxton, a 1963 graduate of Norman High School and one of the biggest Oklahoma Sooner fans around, was oh so talented. He had a unique style of writing but it was good. Sometimes it was a little lengthy, but good to the last word.
Claxton and I had a lot of fun together in many press boxes throughout the state. We were amazed together while watching athletes with the last names of Odom, Caufield, Dean, Daniels, and all the rest of those Killer Bs do their thing as Ada athletes.
I knew he, for whatever reason, thought highly of me but his daughter Lindsay reiterated that fact when we talked for a bit about the man, the myth and the legend he was. Claxton not only was a good friend, but a good mentor and a good fatherly figure at times. He did a pretty good job of watching over me.
Did I mention he saved my journalism life?
Early in my career at The Ada Evening News — back when we had 10-12 people working in the newsroom alone (we now have six total full time employees in the building) — Claxton was the managing editor.
On one awful day — a day photographer Richard R. Barron and I call Black Friday — a few of the staff, including yours truly, were let go (read fired) in what the company called a cost-cutting measure.
I remember Joe was almost as saddened by the move as I was. I thought my career had ended almost as quickly as it started. I’m guessing it happened nearly two years after I became a reporter for this paper.
There were a few Ada Evening News employees in high places that told me, on separate occasions, that I would never make it in the newspaper business. For sure, they said, I’d never last at The Ada Evening News.
And for five weeks, I thought they had gotten the last laugh.
However, I got a call a little over a month following Black Friday — I was still getting by on unemployment and hadn’t taken another job — from Claxton and he said “Jeffy, how would you like your old job back?”
I was shocked.
By the way, I can count on one hand how many people have called me Jeffy throughout my life. It’s not the worst thing I’ve ever been called, but it never bothered me when Joe uttered it. I think he hoped it would get a rise out of me, but it didn’t.
Anyway, I told him I was definitely interested in returning to my first journalism gig. I was a little concerned because some of my doubters were still around (how Joe convinced them to take me back again I’ll never know).
So here I am today, penning a piece about my journalism savior, some 32 years later (minus the five-week hiatus) at The Ada News. It’s still my first journalism gig. Long gone are my detractors.
So thank you Joe for helping me stay on my journalism path. I don’t think I could have done it without you. Rest easy my friend. You were a good soul.
... but that’s another story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.