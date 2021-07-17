Texas native wins Enduro Race at Oklahoma Sports Park

Ethan Calder of Allen, Texas, held off Konawa native Frank Eberle to win the Enduro Race, last weekend a the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Eric Likens of Shawnee was third followed by Josh Dearing of Oklahoma City and Cory Watson of Blanchard.
Ada’s Chase Booth was the only other local racer to place in the Top 10, finishing in the No. 7 spot.
There were 22 total cars in the Enduro Race.
In the $500-to-win Pure Stock Race, Johnie Rauschenberg of Enid took the top spot.
Richard Jarvis of Moore was second, followed by Matt Norwood of Del City, Ricky Boston of Stringtown and Harvey Watterson of Sulphur.
Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate also recorded a Top 10 finish, landing in the No. 7 spot.
There were 18 cars that started the race.
Fans were also entertained by the annual OSP fireworks show.
The Oklahoma Sports Park is located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W.
Sooner Sprints coming tonight
The Sooner Sprint Series returns to Oklahoma Sports Park tonight.
On April 10, veteran Loyd Clevenger outran Gary Owens of Pauls Valley and Norman’s Sheldon Barksdale to win the Sooner Series A-Main on the Oklahoma Sports Park 4/10 mile oval.
Saturday night the winged champ/305 sprinters will again do battle with $1,000 on the line for the feature winner.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with races scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
———o———
July 10 OSP RESULTS
ENDURO RACE
(22 Entries)
A Feature 1 | 01:20:17.990
1. 11-Ethen Calder[11]; 2. 13-Frank Eberle[13]; 3. 19-Eric Likens[18]; 4. 12-Josh Dearing[12]; 5. 1-Cory Watson[1]; 6. 16- Eddie Hector[16]; 7. 7-Chase Booth[7]; 8. 8-Stephanie Chapa[8]; 9. 10-Joe Sanders[10]; 10. 15-Jason Bradshaw[15]; 11. 21-Luke Barnes[20]; 12. 14-Don Clay[14]; 13. 3-Justin Smith[3]; 14. 4-Robby Scroggins[4]; 15. 2-Seth Barnes[2]; 16. 9- James Sallee[9]; 17. 22-Kash Wigley[21]; 18. 23-Mark Wigley[22]; 19. 18-Calvin Crabtree[17]; 20. 6-Justin Chambers[6]; 21. 20-Levi Mathews[19]; 22. 5-James Wilson[5].
PURE STOCK
($500 to win)
25 Entries
A Feature 1 | 00:09:45.454
1. 1F-Johnie Rauschenberg[6]; 2. 78-Richard Jarvis[1]; 3. 15N-Matt Norwood[14]; 4. 9-Ricky Boston[7]; 5. 16-Harvey Watterson[5]; 6. 86-James Wilson[13]; 7. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[24]; 8. (DNF) 2J-Makayla Chambers[15]; 9. (DNF) 5C- Shancie Courtney[16]; 10. (DNF) 64-Robert Stewart[9]; 11. (DNF) 42-Dakotah Stewart[12]; 12. (DNF) 12R-Hesston Shaw[3]; 13. (DNF) 88JB-Jerry Beller[23]; 14. (DNF) 64S-Richard Scroggins[17]; 15. (DNF) 38-Johnathan Jarvis[2]; 16. (DNF) 21C-Bryant Justice[19]; 17. (DNF) 90NE-Jeremy Herriman[8]; 18. (DNF) 0-Bobby Miller[4]; 19. (DNF) 33K-Kash Wigley[11]; 20. (DNF) 070-Justin McBride[22]; 21. (DNF) 11C-Colten Courtney[18]; 22. (DNS) 55S-Roy Scroggins; 23. (DNS) 07-Tony Sessions; 24. (DNS) 31-Ryan Tomlinson; 25. (DNS) 19-RJ Ramer.
Heat 1
1. 12R-Hesston Shaw[3]; 2. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman[2]; 3. 33K-Kash Wigley[1]; 4. 15N-Matt Norwood[4]; 5. (DNF) 64S-Richard Scroggins[7]; 6. (DNS) 44G-Jeremiah Golden; 7. (DNS) 31-Ryan Tomlinson.
Heat 2
1. 0-Bobby Miller[3]; 2. 16-Harvey Watterson[6]; 3. 64-Robert Stewart[5]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers[1]; 5. (DNF) 11C-Colten Courtney[2]; 6. (DNF) 07-Tony Sessions[4].
Heat 3
1. 38-Johnathan Jarvis[4]; 2. 1F-Johnie Rauschenberg[3]; 3. 42-Dakotah Stewart[2]; 4. 86-James Wilson[6]; 5. (DNF) 21C- Bryant Justice[1]; 6. (DNF) 070-Justin McBride[5].
Heat 4
1. 78-Richard Jarvis[6]; 2. 9-Ricky Boston[3]; 3. 19-RJ Ramer[4]; 4. 5C-Shancie Courtney[2]; 5. (DNF) 55S-Roy Scroggins[1]; 6. (DNF) 88JB-Jerry Beller[5].
