Tecumseh rallies past Ada girls in second half

TECUMSEH — The Ada High School girls basketball team simply wasn’t good enough — at least on this night — to beat host Tecumseh.
The Lady Cougars had a miserable second half and the host Lady Savages took advantage to rally for a 49-45 win.
Ada evened its record at 1-1 on the year, while Tecumseh improved to 2-1. The Lady Cougars will look to rebound during the first-ever Sequoyah Invitational Tournament that begins today and runs through Saturday in Tahlequah inside Sequoyah’s Place Where They Play. Ada will meet Berryhill (0-3) at 1 p.m. today in the first round.
“We did a lot of things bad, but every mistake is fixable. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, our defense was bad and we didn’t shoot the ball great,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Tecumseh played solid and capitalized on our mistakes. We are going to have to go back to work and fix what we can so we can prepare for Berryhill.”
The Lady Cougars held first-half leads of 10-8 and 28-23 but Tecumseh outscored the Lady Cougars 26-17 over the final two frames. Ada managed just six points in a cold-shooting third period.
“We had some rough moments - some growing pains in tonight’s game. It might take a while to overcome some of our youth-filled mistakes,” Jennings said.
Sanai Richardson led the Ada offense with 24 points and sank a trio of 3-pointers. No other AHS player reached double figures. Tyley Dotson finished with seven points and both Makaviya Nelson and Abbey Strong followed with five points apiece.
Jadyn Wilson and Sami Schweighardt each scored 13 points to lead Tecumseh. Wilson made three 3-point baskets. Kenzi Warden just missed double figures with nine points for the home team.
