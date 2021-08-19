Tecumseh pulls away from Ada late

TECUMSEH — The Ada High softball team appeared well on the way to upsetting Tecumseh — expected to be one of the top teams in Class 4A this fall — in a district road matchup on a stormy Tuesday night.
But the proverbial bottom fell out on the Lady Cougars late as Tecumseh exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away for an 11-3 victory.
Coach Taylor Henry’s club slipped to 2-2 on the young season, while Tecumseh improved to 6-0.
The Lady Cougars started a two-out rally in the top of the second inning when Rylynn Truett waked and Trenity Duvall cracked a double to left field. Ariana Munoz followed with a double of her own that plated both Ada base runners and put the locals on top 2-0.
The home team answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Savages got a two-run double of their own from Cadence Oliver that knotted the score at 2-2. A relay from Duvall (from center field) to Abbey Strong to catcher Truett resulted in a big out at home that kept Tecumseh from taking the lead at that point.
Truett picked off a runner at third base for out No. 2, but Jessi Hull delivered an RBI single that put Tecumseh ahead 3-2. Later in the inning, the Lady Savages scored again when a runner stole home and after two complete innings, Ada trailed 4-2.
The score remained the same heading into the sixth inning. Amaya Frizell reached via an infield hit to get Ada’s half of the sixth started, promptly stole second and third and came home on an RBI groundout by Bradi Odom that got Ada within 4-3.
That set up Tecumseh’s pivotal sixth-inning volley that sealed the outcome.
Ada collected seven hits in the contest, led by Frizell’s 2-for-3 outing. No other Ada player had more than one hit.
Tecumseh piled up 10 hits with Samantha Schweighardt going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Hull finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Serenity Jacoway cracked a double and scored a run, while Oliver finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
THS ace Jacoway earned the pitching win with a strong complete-game performance. She struck out seven, walked none and allowed three earned runs. Odom was the tough-luck loser. She struck out four and walked four in six innings. Odom retired 10 out of 11 THS batters through one strong stretch.
Ada will try to rebound today at the Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament. The Lady Cougars will play a pair of pool-play contests — versus Tishomingo at 3:30 p.m. and versus Calera at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Ada meets Marietta at 10 a.m. and Turner at 3:15 p.m.
