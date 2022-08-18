The Lady Cougars surrendered four unearned runs in the top of the third inning to fall into an early hole and then Tecumseh erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth — aided by more Ada mistakes — to put the game out of reach.
Ada head coach Jeremy Strong said a talented team like the Lady Savages will make you pay for untimely errors nearly every time.
“We’d make an error or mess up a bunt coverage or throw the ball too high and it gets away from the first baseman. When you make plays like that against a good team they’re going to jump on you and take advantage of them and they did that,” Strong said. “We have to be better and we will be.”
Ada saw its five-game winning streak to start the season come to a crashing halt, while Tecumseh left town at 4-3.
THS ace Serenity Jacoway was in command for much of the game. She struck out eight, walked just one and scattered six hits in six innings. Ada hurler Bradi Odom deserved a better fate. She struck out seven, waked four and allowed just three earned runs in six innings.
Ada’s six hits came from six different players.
The Lady Cougars set themselves up for a big inning in the bottom of the third when Josie Morgan and Abbey Strong led off with back-to-back base hits.
After scoring a run via a Tecumseh error, Ada had runners at first and third with just one out but Tecumseh got out of that jam with an inning-ending double play.
Ada got something going again in the bottom of the sixth when the Lady Cougars were trying to extend the game. Trenity Duvall and Jakobi Williams led off with consecutive base knocks. After a groundout, Tyley Dotson walked to load the bases. But Jacoway and the Lady Savages again got out of a predicament with a double play that ended the contest.
Ada competes in the Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament beginning today. The Lady Cougars meet Antlers at 5 p.m. and Kingston in the 7:45 p.m. nightcap. Ada is off on Friday but battles Turer at 1:55 p.m. Saturday before the championship round begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.