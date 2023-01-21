ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs rebounded from a sluggish first half and took care of their business over the final two quarters of a 53-29 win over Weleetka Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 Mustang Winter Classic.
Allen, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 11-3 on the year, while Weleetka slipped to 8-6.
In a boys first-round contest, the Mustangs walloped Wewoka 72-30. Coach Greg Mills’ bunch, ranked No. 9 in Class A, improved to 12-2 on the year, while the Tigers dropped to 1-11.
The Mustang Classic continued on Friday and will finish up today at Allen High School. Games begin at noon and the tournament will wrap up with a pair of championship contests at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Allen 53, Weleetka 29
Allen led just 13-10 after the first quarter and Weleetka closed the gap to 22-20 by halftime.
The Lady Mustangs turned up the defensive pressure over the final two quarters, limiting the Lady Outlaws to just nine total points in the second half. Allen outscored Weleetka 16-6 in the third quarter and 15-3 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Brooklyn Sanders led the AHS offense with 17 points. She also had seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Kaylee Davis followed with 10 points for the home team and hit a pair of 3-pointers. She added three assists and four steals.
Maggie Yarbrough was next with eight points, while Cherish Woodward chipped in seven. Woodward, Stoney Cully and Maebrey Wallace all hit 3-point shots for the Lady Mustangs.
Ambree Smith scored 14 points to lead the Lady Outlaws.
Stratford 61, Coleman 32
Stratford established control early, rolling to a 19-9 lead after one quarter and extending its advantage to 35-15 by halftime.
Coach Mark Savage’s club, ranked No. 16 in Class 2A, improved to 12-3 on the season, while the Lady Wildcats dipped to 8-10.
Sharpshooter Lundyn Anderson drained four 3-pointers and led the SHS offense with 14 points. Jaelee Korzan also hit double figures with 12.
Everyone got into the act as nine players reached the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs.
Shawnda McMillen just missed double digits after sinking three 3-point baskets for nine points. Both Grace Wright and Ryleigh Ardery hit two triples apiece for six points. Stratford totaled 12 3-pointers in the victory. Kourtney Willingham also sank a late trey.
Coleman got a game-high 20 points from Sadie Holder, who hit one 3-pointer, She also made 5-of-10 free throws. Raylee Holder added eight points for the Lady Wildcats.
Strother 59, Coalgate 38
Class A No. 15 Strother raced out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and sped past the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Yellowjackets led 29-16 at halftime and stretched their advantage to 45-20 by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
Strother improved to 11-4 on the year, while Coalgate dropped to 6-8.
The Lady Wildcats were led in scoring by Aubrey Manion with 12 points. Faith Grant also reached double figures with 10. Braedy Wardrope was next with eight points, including the only CHS 3-pointer of the game.
Strother got a game-best 19 points from McKenzy Gillespie, who drained four 3-pointers. Shaniyah Harrison followed closes with 18 points and buried five 3-pointers.
KK Harjo chipped in 13 points and hit a pair of triples for the Lady Yellowjackets.
BOYS
Allen 72, Wewoka 30
The Mustangs leveled Wewoka with a first-half barrage. Allen jumped out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and had pushed its advantage to 41-14 by halftime.
Garrett Nix erupted for 25 points in just three quarters of action to pace the tournament hosts. He sank five 3-pointers.
Brayden Tatum was next with 16 points. Quinton Walker just missed double digits with nine points, including a 3-pointer.
Easton Ledo hit a pair of trifectas for six points for Allen.
Dawon Burton led the Tigers with 14 points, including a pair of 3-point shots.
Allen finished 14-of-24 from the free-throw line compared to a 4-of-8 showing for Wewoka.
Stratford 75, Coleman 44
The Stratford Bulldogs raced to a 24-11 lead to start the game and cruised past Coleman for the first-round win.
The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 42-26 by halftime and outscored the Wildcats 17-9 in the third quarter to go on top 59-35.
Stratford, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, improved to 10-5 on the year, while the Wildcats dropped to 6-11.
Coleman had a tough time slowing down Walker Chandler, who erupted for a game-high 26 points, including three 3-point baskets. He also had nine rebounds and four assists.
Seann Harian was next for the Bulldogs with 14 points and five rebounds.
Canaan Weddle also reached double figures with 10 points and yanked down eight rebounds. Axel McKinney ended up with five points, five rebounds and five steals.
Coleman got 18 points from Cooper Walters, who hit a trio of 3-pointers. Talyn Chamberlain also reached double figures for the Wildcats with 15, while Kayden Kirk chipped in eight points, including a pair of triples.
Wilson 44, Coalgate 40
The Wildcats put on an epic fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short.
Wilson led 8-2 after the first quarter and went to the locker room at halftime with a 17-9 lead. The Eagles outscored Coalgate 17-11 in the third period to build a 34-20 advantage.
Wilson missed nine free throws in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats ended the game with a 20-10 surge before the rally was finally cut short.
Wilson — led by former Byng assistant coach Sam Ackerman — improved to 16-1 on the year while Coalgate starts off at 0-10.
Jake Schiralli, who outscored Coalgate 8-2 singlehandedly in the first period, finished with a game-high 24 points. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and made 6-of-7 free throws.
No other Wilson player reached double figures. Landon Richardson was next with eight points, all in the second half.
Tison Franklin and Ashton Cagle scored 12 points each to lead the Wildcats. Cagle helped get the Wildcats within striking distance by nailing 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
