Ada High girls basketball head coach Christie Jennings had a great idea, and The Ada News sports department has decided to run with it.
Since her Lady Cougars weren’t going to get to have their postseason basketball banquet this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Jennings decided to give her players one final shoutout on social media. She asked each of her players two or three questions and posted their answers along with a photo of the players.
We loved the idea, so we’re sharing those Lady Cougar questions, answers and photos with you.
Any coach of a winter or spring sports team in the area that would like to pose similar questions to their team — or maybe just your seniors as some coaches have already done — can also submit them to The Ada News and we’ll get them in the paper as one final tribute. Email your content to sports@theadanews.com.
We’ll call it The Ada News Team Spotlight.
So today, the spotlight is shining on the 2019-20 Ada Lady Cougar basketball team.
———o———
TORRI BRAY
Senior • No. 25
Question: What are your plans after high school?
Bray: “I’m going to be attending UCO for speech pathology.”
Question: What will you miss the most about Lady Cougar Basketball?
Bray: “I will miss always having people around that truly care about each other. That’s my team.”
Coach’s Quote: “Torri is one of the sweetest kids I’ve ever been around. She is the glue girl for our team. She is the player that keeps us together.”
CHEYENE HOWELL
Senior • No. 10
Question: What are your plans after high school?
Howell: “I will be attending ECU in the fall.”
Question: What is your favorite memory this year?
Answer: “It is playing Skip-Bo tournaments in the locker room.”
Question: What will you miss the most about Lady Cougar Basketball?
Answer: “I will miss the team/family that I had gotten the opportunity to be a part of throughout my high school years and our wonderful and amazing program. I am very proud to have been called an Ada Lady Cougar.”
Coach’s Quote: “Cheyene is an example of working and believing in something bigger than yourself. The ultimate team player. She has always been an overcomer. That’s why I know she will be successful. I’m proud of this kid.”
ARIEL SNODGRASS
Sophomore • No. 12
Question: What is one word to describe this team?
Snodgrass: “UNIQUE”
Question: What is your favorite Pregame Tradition?
Snodgrass: “It is listening to music and watching everyone dance before the game.”
Question: What is your individual goal for next season?
Snodgrass: “It is to get more varsity playing time so I can help the high school team more.”
Coach’s Quote: “Ariel, is a kind soul. She is very caring and such a hard worker. I can’t wait to see her improvements on the court next season.”
ALEX HAMILTON
Senior • No. 22
Question: What are your plans after high school?
Hamilton: “I want to attend college to become a certified anesthesiologist.”
Question: What is your favorite memory this year?
Hamilton: “It is the first day I got to come back after my jaw surgery. I walked into the weight room and all the high school and junior high girls were so happy to see me. It made me feel much better.”
Question: What will you miss the most about Lady Cougar Basketball?
Hamilton: “I will miss the bond and chemistry I feel with the girls.”
Coach’s Quote: “Alex, is a team favorite. She has a quiet side that most people see, but only her good friends and teammates get to see her real personality. She is a dancing machine who loves to have fun. She is a good kid and will be missed next year.”
JAEDEN WARD
Junior • No. 15
Question: What is your favorite moment on the court this season?
Ward: “My favorite memory is when I hit two free throws to seal the win in the area tourney vs. Sulphur.”
Question: What is your favorite moment in the locker room?
Ward: “I would have to say all the arguments and competitiveness over our Skip-Bo games.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada Lady Cougar?
Ward: “The best part is having a place you can always come back to that is another family.”
Coach’s Quote: “Jaeden is such a hard worker. She comes to practice each day with a great attitude and a work ethic that is unmatched. She is going to have a big senior year.”
KK BROWN
Sophomore • No. 14
Question: What’s your individual goal for next season?
Brown: “My main individual goal for next year is to get more minutes in varsity. I want to do whatever it takes to improve so I can contribute more.”
Question: What’s one word to describe this basketball team?
Brown: “The one word I would describe our basketball team with would definitely be family. This team taught me so much about myself and that no matter how hard something is don’t give up — keep pushing yourself.”
Question: What is your favorite memory with your team?
Brown: “My best memory with the Lady Cougars was making TikToks in the locker room and teaching each other how to dance! It was funny being able to see all the different types of moves that I have never seen before.”
Coach’s Quote: “KK is a hard worker. She is super athletic and is starting to get a good grasp of the game. She will be a major contributor next season.”
ALEXUS HAMILTON
Junior • No. 11
Question: What do you enjoy about playing defense?
Hamilton: “The challenge of getting to shut down the opponent’s best player.”
Question: What do you want to improve on for next season?
Hamilton: “My confidence and looking to shoot more.”
Question: What will you miss the most about playing with your sister (Alex)?
Hamilton: “I’m going to miss the bus rides we had together, seeing Alex getting clowned on about her car and knowing that if there was a player I couldn’t stop then I knew my big sister could. She made me feel comfortable.”
Coach’s Quote: “Alexus is a great kid and great basketball player. She has matured so much in the last few years. She is a lockdown defender and works her tail off in practice. She never looks for the easy road. She shows up to work hard and get better every single day. She leads by example. She is going to have a BIG senior year. I can’t wait to watch her blossom.”
JAIDEN STEVENSON
Sophomore • No. 44
Question: What is your favorite thing about basketball?
Stevenson: “Every time my teammates and I step on the court we all give 110%. They are also my second family. I can tell them anything, and they make me feel comfortable and loved.”
Question: What was your favorite game of the season?
Stevenson: “It would be when we played Sulphur because our energy on the court and on the bench was relentless. We didn’t give up. We didn’t stop playing hard. We kept going.”
Question: What do you want to work on next season?
Stevenson: “I want to work on getting better so I can get more playing time and working on my quickness. I think that would help me a lot.”
Coach’s Quote: “Jaiden is a strong, talented young lady. She has great hands. She is going to have a great junior year. I can’t wait to see her on the floor again.”
CARIZMA NELSON
Sophomore
Question: What do you love most about this team?
Nelson: “We are more than just girls who wear the same jerseys. We are family and we will always have each other‘s backs on and off the court. No matter what.”
Question: What’s your biggest goal for next season?
Nelson: “I want to make up for everything I lost my freshman and sophomore years.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Nelson: “When I first enrolled in Ada Schools and I asked if I could watch the girls practice. As I was walking down to the gym, I was super scared that the girls wouldn’t like me, but the very moment I stepped through the gym doors they welcomed me with open arms. As they introduced themselves to me, I began to feel the love they all shared for one another. In that moment I realized I was finally going to be a part of something that was greater than myself. I felt like it was HOME.”
Coach’s Quote: “Carizma is a great young lady. She bought into this team and program immediately. She worked hard every single day of practice. I’m excited to see her on the court next season.”
TATUM HAVENS
Sophomore • No. 24
Question: What’s your favorite game of the season?
Havens: “My favorite game was either the first Sulphur game, because the whole team’s emotions were so high and the crowd was so great, or the Heritage Hall game at Newcastle because I was hitting from farther out than usual.”
Question: What’s your individual goal for next season?
Havens: “My goal is to be known for more than just a 3-point shooter and to help my team on more aspects of the game - assists, deflections and steals.”
Question: What’s your team goal for next season?
Havens: “Our goal is to go undefeated in the regular season and make the state tournament.”
Question: What end of the floor do you like being on (offense or defense)?
Havens: “I like being on both ends of the floor equally, but when I’m hitting — I like offense.”
Coach’s Quote: “Tate had a great sophomore season. She was big on both sides of the floor. She worked hard to increase her shooting range and it paid off. She is relentless on defense and rebounding the basketball. She is going to have a BIG junior season.”
KONNER BICKERSTAFF
Freshman • No. 30 & 24
Question: What’s your favorite memory of the year?
Bickerstaff: “My favorite memory was when we went to the Bishop Kelley tourney and stayed the weekend in Tulsa. It was the first time I really got to hang out with everyone and really got to know them.”
Question: How was your adjustment being the only freshman on the high school team?
Bickerstaff: “I was nervous at first, but I got closer to everyone throughout the season and they all treated me the same as the older girls. I didn’t feel much different. I quickly became friends with all of them.”
Question: How is the rehab on your knee going?
Bickerstaff: “My rehab is going good! I’m walking on it now without crutches, and it finally feels like it’s slowly getting back to normal.”
Coach’s Quote: “Konner is such a great kid! She is a hard worker and is a tenacious competitor. She had a season-ending knee injury but continued to be a great teammate. That is the highest compliment any athlete can ever get — a great teammate.”
AMAYA FRIZELL
Sophomore • No. 23
Question: What’s your favorite memory of the season?
Frizell: “My favorite memory is when Tatum, Shayla, Landyn and I all went to Shay’s house to watch the last episode of cheer to get us HYPED before our game.”
Question: What are your individual goals for next season?
Frizell: “My goals for next season are to be more consistent, play with no regrets and just have fun.”
Question: What motivates you to keep playing hard when you are dead
tired?
Frizell: “Knowing the girls around me are counting on me is the reason I keep playing hard.”
Coach’s Quote: “Amaya had a great sophomore season. She is a talented young lady who is a great teammate. She worked really hard to improve on a lot of things this year. You could tell because it paid off. She busted her butt rebounding, playing tough D and became a really good all-around offensive player. I’m very proud of her.”
SHAYLA WOFFORD
Sophomore • No. 32
Question: What is your personal goal for next season?
Wofford: “My personal goal for next season is to play as consistently as I had started to do in the playoffs this year and to make a bigger impact on offense.”
Question: What do you think makes this team so close?
Wofford: “The fact that we’ve all played together so long is part of what makes this team so close. We also have the ability to let go of things quickly on and off the court.”
Question: When you finish high school, what do you want this team to be remembered for?
Wofford: “Whenever my time with this team is over, I want our team to be remembered for our chemistry and ability to get things done. I want everyone to remember that we gave all we had all the time.”
Coach’s Quote: “Shayla is a one of a kind kid. She is intelligent, outgoing and a great leader. She had moments of greatness this season, especially in the playoff run. I know she is on the cusp of a very special year.”
LANDYN OWENS
Junior • No. 31
Question: What do you want to accomplish with this team before you graduate?
Owens: “I would like to win a state championship with the team and help the younger kids grow into the great players.”
Question: What does the legacy of this program mean to you? And how do you think it will help you when you get to college?
Owens: “The legacy of the program means to me giving 110% all the time, never giving up on something you want to achieve, and being a great teammate and person off the court. It will help me in college because I’ll always remember the Lady Cougar Way, and it’ll help push me.”
Question: Why do you love basketball so much?
Owens: “I love basketball because of the bonds you make with your teammates that eventually turn into family. The competitiveness and getting to go against great players makes the game never get old. Other players have different moves that you haven’t seen so when you see them you can add that to your game. Basketball is a stress-reliever too.”
Coach’s Quote: “Landyn is as competitive a kid as I’ve ever coached. She has really matured the past few years. This has helped her become a really good leader. She has a good skill set but is always working to add to it. I can’t wait to see her back on the floor with her teammates.”
