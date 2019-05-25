TCU knocks OU out of Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — One by one, they kept coming. Eighteen players stepped to home plate.
TCU would bat as long as Oklahoma allowed it to, and that wound up lasting a long time. It turned into an inning the Sooners won’t soon forget.
The Sooners surrendered 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of a 15-3 run-rule loss to TCU in a Big 12 tournament elimination game Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
TCU led 14-1 after fourth ended, racking up 11 of its 14 hits in the one frame alone. That included three home runs, two triples, two doubles and four singles.
The deficit seemed insurmountable at that point.
“I probably can’t tell you what I said to the guys [in the dugout after that],” said OU senior Blake Brewster, who finished with two hits. “At that point it’s about pride, it’s about attitude. It’s about playing for the jersey on your back.
“If you can play up 24 runs, you can play down 24 runs.”
TCU set Big 12 tournament records for runs (14), RBIs (14), hits (11) at-bats (15) and home runs (3) in a single inning. OU starter Nathan Wiles was responsible for nine runs on eight hits in the fourth. Levi Prater relieved him and allowed five runs on three hits.
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle boiled it down to pitch location: Beginning with an 0-2 pitch that Josh Watson hit off the left-field wall, Wiles left several pitches up in the strike zone.
That was a bad recipe on a day the wind gusted toward center field.
OU had six hits through three innings, but just one run to show for it before the Frogs erupted.
“The difference in the game was [TCU pitcher Charles] King being able to keep the ball down when we gave the plenty of opportunities to score early in the game. He kept sinking the ball,” Schlossnagle said. “And then Wiles got enough of his off-speed pitches up.
“If you get balls up in this park, they have a chance to go a long way.”
TCU hit three home runs, including Watson’s grand slam that upped the lead to 9-1 and ultimately chased Wiles. OU coach Skip Johnson said Wiles never forgave himself after the inning’s opening at-bat, and things unraveled from there.
“The 0-2 pitch he threw to Watson, it was supposed to be bounced. He left it up. He pops it up to left field, wind blows it,” Johnson said. “That’s really where it kind of spun out of control for him, because the next 3-4 pitches, if you can’t flush that pitch … You struggle.”
TCU recorded six straight hits to start the inning.
Wiles battled the same thing against Oklahoma State several weeks ago when giving up three consecutive home runs in the top of the first inning, but he settled in to throw six more frames.
The loss likely ended the Sooners’ season. They were already a fringe NCAA regional team before losing back-to-back games in the conference tournament by a combined score of 23-5.
The NCAA committee’s decision will be revealed during Monday’s regional selection show (11 a.m., ESPNU). The group must now factor in OU’s big margin of defeat Thursday.
Johnson still believes OU should be selected if the Big 12 is the nation’s No. 2 conference according to RPI, as Warren Nolan’s rankings show.
“If we’re truly [No. 2] we’ll get in,” Johnson said.
• Down and out: OU pitcher Levi Prater — a Byng High School graduate — wasn’t himself while surrendering five runs on three hits in just 1/3 inning of relief. He was one of several Sooners who caught a virus that swept through the clubhouse recently.
“He lost 15 pounds from it,” Johnson said. “It was a big-time virus. We had four-five of those guys. Wyatt [Olds] was the same way.”
Olds surrendered one run on two hits in 2/3 innings relief.
TCU catcher Zach Humphreys noticed Prater wasn’t throwing as hard as usual.
“I was seeing his stuff pretty well,” Humphreys said. “He didn’t quite have the velocity he normally had. He’s normally a pretty good pitcher. It was nice to have him not have his best stuff and take advantage of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.