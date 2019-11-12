Talley, Tigers leap past Lopers

SHAWNEE — You won’t catch coach Ja Havens taking his prized star senior guard, Camron Talley, for granted this season.
Talley fired in a game-high 34 points, 19 of which came in the first half, Saturday night as the East Central University Tigers pulled away in the final 3:26 of the contest for an 86-78 victory over Nebraska-Kearney in the Bison Conference Challenge at the Oklahoma Baptist University Noble Complex.
“He’s such a joy to coach every night. He gets everybody’s focus, attention and effort, and he still does the things he does,” Havens said. “He’s got my respect.”
Talley knocked down 12-of-24 shots, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 free throws, and handed out four assists in playing all 40 minutes for the Tigers. His effort came just one night after he tallied 25 in an 89-76 season-opening win over Wayne State College on Friday night in the Bison Conference Challenge.
Talley wasn’t the only ECU player to excel in Saturday’s triumph, as Tylor Arnold and Josh Apple provided major sparks.
Arnold’s fluid play led to 17 points, four assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. He was 7-of-10 from the floor, including a perfect 2-of-2 from 3-point land.
“He has such a steady, calming influence on our team. He’s always in the right spots,” said Havens.
Apple took over the game in the final 3:26 stretch as he recorded two blocked shots, two steals and two big defensive rebounds as the Tigers broke a 76-all deadlock with a 10-2 run to the final buzzer. Apple ended up with just three points, but he pulled down a game-leading 13 rebounds, recorded a game-high five steals and had the two huge blocks.
“He did a good job down the stretch, getting rebounds and just giving an effort,” Havens said. “He’s a legitimate 6-7 cover guy and a great athlete.”
Matt Garriga provided some great minutes off the bench for ECU as he tallied eight points and a steal while going 3-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-3 beyond the arc. Jalan Brown followed with seven points, seven assists and five rebounds as he was a perfect 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. Starter Gerren Jackson also contributed seven points and a pair of boards.
The Tigers ended up shooting 46.9% from the field for the game, 48.1% (13-of-27) from 3-point territory and 65% (13-of-20) from the free-throw stripe.
AJ Jackson paced the Lopers with 20 points, as he was a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line. Kyle Juhl registered a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a team-leading five assists. Morgan Soucie added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a losing effort.
With the score tied at 76, ECU went to work, triggered by the fast break. Apple got a steal in the heart of the lane and fed Brown for the layup, as Brown drew the foul and completed the old-fashioned 3-point play with a free shot for a 79-76 Tiger edge.
On the other end, Apple recorded a blocked shot to spark another Tiger possession. Though ECU came up empty, so did Nebraska-Kearney as Brown sank two free throws for the Tigers to make it 81-76 with 2:11 remaining.
Jackson’s layup off a long feed pushed the ECU advantage to 83-76 with 1:52 to go. Two Jake Walker charity tosses trimmed it to 83-78 for the Lopers.
But another Apple swipe led to two Talley free throws with 52.6 seconds left ,as Apple would get another block and eventually snag two defensive rebounds to preserve the win. He also nailed a free shot in that final minute.
The Tigers’ next action is at 3 p.m. Saturday at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, before opening Great American Conference at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Southwestern in Weatherford. The first home game of the season for ECU will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 against Southern Nazarene.
Friday, Nov. 8
ECU 89, WAYNE STATE 76
Talley’s 25 points fueled the Tigers to the season-opening victory Friday, as he hit 7-of-15 shots from the floor, including two treys, and dished out four assists and registered three steals. He also drilled 9-of-11 free throws.
Gerren Jackson added 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out four assists and ended up with three steals. Zac Neely followed with 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds, and Apple had a double-double with 10 points and 13 boards to go with a pair of steals.
The Tigers shot 49.2% from the floor for the game, including 51.7 in the first half. ECU also owned a commanding 40-29 advantage on the boards.
Wayne State shot 44.3% for the game and received 18 points each from Jordan Janssen and Al’Tavius Jackson.
