BARTLESVILLE — On the eve of the 2020 Great American Conference Men’s Basketball Championships, the league held its postseason awards banquet.
Southern Nazarene’s Jhonathan Dunn won his second Player of the Year award, Micah Speight claimed the Defensive Player of the Year honor and Adam Bohac earned his third-consecutive Coach of the Year accolade.
Arkansas Tech’s Dillon Gooding garnered Freshman of the Year while Southwestern’a Damion Thornton captured Newcomer of the Year.
East Central senior Camron Talley was a First Team selection for the third straight year.
This season the Rockwall, Texas, native averaged 21.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while adding 69 assists, 39 steals, six blocks and shooting 44.6% from the floor, 38.3% from 3-point territory and 86% from the charity stripe. Talley moved up to No. 2 on the ECU 1,000 Point Club list and to No. 3 on the GAC Scoring Leaders list. He currently sits at 1,933 points entering today’s matchup with Oklahoma Baptist at the Great American Conference Men’s Basketball Championships.
Dunn continued to make history as he became the league’s first two-time Player of the Year. He set the league’s single-season and career scoring records and projects to establish a new standard for scoring average in a season. He finished the regular season ranked fourth in Division II by averaging 26.1 points per game. He also ranks fourth in the nation with 109 3-point field goals and eighth in 3-point field goal percentage.
Speight became the fourth-straight Crimson Storm player named the GAC Defensive Player of the Year following LB Willis, in 2017, and Noah Starkey, who took home the award each of the last two seasons. Speight broke Willis’ conference career record for steals. Offensively, he ranked eighth in scoring, fourth in assists and second in made 3-point field goals. Bohac and the Crimson Storm won an unprecedented third-straight outright regular-season title and they enter the GAC Championships ranked second in Central Region rankings.
Gooding joined teammate R.J. Glasper as Wonder Boys to earn GAC Freshman of the Year. He led GAC freshmen and ranked third on the team in scoring, 11.0 per game. He added 1.5 steals per game. Thornton became SWOSU’s first Newcomer of the Year. He ranked fifth in the league in scoring and third in rebounding. His eight double-doubles rated second in the GAC.
Southeastern’s Kevin Buckingham and Adam Dworsky joined the Crimson Storm duo on the First Team. Like Dunn and Speight, Buckingham made the team by unanimous consent. He placed second in Dunn in scoring, averaging 21.4 per game. He ranked fourth in field goal percentage and seventh in rebounding. He enters the GAC Championships needing 26 points to join Dunn as the conference’s only 2,000-point scorers. Dworsky shattered the league’s single-season assist record with 240 and his 8.3 per game average ranks second in Division II.
Henderson State’s Chris Parker filled out the First Team. Parker joined Kaylon Tappin, in 2017-18 and Denzel Lyles, in 2011-12, as the only Reddies named to the First Team. He ranked ninth in scoring and assists as Henderson State reached the 20-win for the first time since 2006-07.
The All-GAC Second Team features Southern Arkansas’ Devante Brooks, Arkansas-Monticello’s KJ Lesure, Tech’s Glasper, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kellen Manek and Henderson State’s Raekwon Rogers.
Thornton headlined the Honorable Mention All-GAC list. Three from Oklahoma Baptist — Rashad Lewis, Jaquan Simms and Harrison Stoddart — made the team along with a pair from UAM — Marcus Gilbert and Justin Slocum. SAU’s Jalen Brooks, Henderson State’s Mike Fofana, Southeastern’s Kayo Goncalves and Harding’s Romio Harvey rounded out the team.
The league also recognized achievements in the classroom with its Elite and Distinguished Scholar-Athletes. East Central’s Tyler Arnold received the Elite honor.
Five — ECU’s Matt Garriga, Southeastern’s Dworsky and Manek, UAM’s Lesure and SAU’s Charles Thomas – claimed the Distinguished award.
Arnold averaged 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while adding 75 assists, 45 steals, one block and shooting 49.8% from the floor, 34.3% from 3-point range and 86% from the free-throw line. He has a 4.0 GPA in business administration, with an accounting concentration. The Pryor native is one of the select few ECU Business Scholar students, with five selected each year.
Garriga added 8.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, while adding 18 assists, 19 steals, 5 blocks, a 47.6% field goal percentage and a 45.4% 3-point percentage. The Wylie, Texas native has a 3.90 GPA in computer science.
Note: ECU Sports Information Director Teri LaJeunesse contributed to this report.
