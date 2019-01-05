Camron Talley, the Great American Conference’s second-leading scorer, made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead East Central to an 82-74 victory over Harding on Thursday night in Great American Conference play at the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central (6-4, 3-2) improved to 5-0 at home and won its sixth straight in Ada, dating to last season.
Harding (5-6, 3-2) trailed by as many as 15 in the second half but rallied late to pull within four points twice in the final minute.
Talley made a layup with 48 seconds left to give East Central a 78-72 lead.
Reggie Anthony made the first of two free throws with 29 seconds left to get the visitors within 78-74, but the Tigers got two free throws from both Da’Rion King and Tyler Arnold in the final 30 seconds to hold off the Bisons.
A Talley 3-pointer at the 8:11 mark gave ECU its biggest lead at 70-55.
Talley, who entered averaging 21.4 points, made 11-of-21 shots, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range.
East Central shot a blazing 53 percent (17-of-32) in the first half and led 41-35 at the break.
King registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Gerron Jackson scored 14 points and had four assists, while Josh Apple contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the hosts.
JV Long led four Harding players in double figures with 16 points. He also had a team-best five assists and four steals. Adam Horn had 14 points and led the team with seven rebounds. Colin Hale had two of Harding’s six 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and J.P. Brandon made 6-of-7 shots to finish with 12 points.
The Tigers host Arkansas Tech at 3 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.