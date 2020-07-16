There has been much controversy recently regarding the disapproval of the word ‘Redskin’ as a sports mascot. Having talked to numerous people, many don’t understand the significance of this, and I’d like to clarify as to why this is so.
I am a retired teacher and coach of 42 years and a proud member of the Choctaw Nation. I spend a lot of time reading and studying the history of Native Americans, most of which is unequivocally painful.
Within all of my readings, I have yet to ever see the word ‘Redskin’ used in a favorable context, and the same goes for the words, Savage, Red Devils, Heathens and Injuns (as in ‘the only good Injun is a dead Injun') which was a phrase propagandized by genocide and ‘Manifest Destiny’ by our government in the early to late 1800s.
But, back to ‘Redskins’. There’s nothing positive to associate it with Native people. Can you imagine someone saying, “How lovely, the first Redskin Miss America!” Or, “Jim Thorpe is the best Redskin athlete of all time.” I agree, that sounds kind of silly, but my point is that the word has total negative connotations. Always has.
Let’s look at some of the origins and applications of the word ‘Redskins’, and let you determine if it’s acceptable.
The term ‘Redskin’ was, in fact, used in conjunction with scalp hunting in the 19th century — the killing and taking of scalps from Indians, from which there was a bounty paid. In 1863, a Winona, Minnesota, newspaper, the Daily Republican, printed:
“The state reward for dead Indians has been increased to $200 for every Red-skin sent to purgatory. This sum is more than the dead bodies of all the Indians east of the Red River are worth.”
A news story published in the Atchison Daily Champion in Atchison, Kansas, on Oct. 9, 1885, tells of the settlers, “hunt for Redskins, with a view of obtaining their scalps” worth $250. In his early career as the owner of a newspaper in South Dakota, L. Frank Baum wrote an editorial upon the death of Chief Sitting Bull in which he advocated the annihilation of all remaining Redskins to secure the safety of white settlers, because “better that they all die than live the miserable wretches that they are.”
And, by the way, Native people didn’t invent ‘scalping’. They learned that from Europeans when the British and Dutch were given bounties for Indian scalps in the 1600s and 1700s.
When Hollywood westerns were most popular, roughly 1920-1970, the word, ‘Redskins’ grew exponentially and were always portrayed as the lesser, evil human being, which was much to the delight of American audiences and the chagrin of Native people. Too bad there were no movies back then such as Dances With Wolves — where Native people were portrayed in a positive way.
A number of linguistics experts now argue that ‘Redskins’ was a racial slur in the 1800s and has evolved from passages through books, newspapers and movie clips. The American Psychological Association also supports that many unacceptable mascots “have a negative effect on the self-esteem of Indian children.”
In 2004, a national poll was taken by the Annenberg Public Policy Center in which it surveyed 504 people across the country, and over 70% said they did not consider ‘Redskin’ to be disrespectful to Native Americans. (Personally, I fail to see how 504 people can represent the feelings of 5.2 million Native Americans.)
In retrospect, I suggest that those 70 odd percent spend a day or two at, say, the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and ... approach random members of the Oglala Dakota Nation and address them as ‘Redskins’.
Be sure to record how well that goes.
The owner of the Washington Redskins finally agreed to change its moniker, but it wasn’t because it was the right thing to do, but because his four sponsors were going to drop the team. Money talks and everyone else walks.
In today’s world, you’ve got to be careful with names and mascots. We’ve learned a lot.
But why make this so hard. Washington is our nation’s capital. Why not have a new moniker be the Washington Veterans. That could represent each branch of the military, all wars fought, males and females, and people of every race — black, white and brown.
VETERANS. Talk about pride in a name ...
Alan Simpson
“Chahta Sia Hoke”
