Takeaways from the final OU-LSU press conference before Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — The final press conference before a College Football Playoff semifinal bowl generally lacks … energy.
After a week of questions, days of practice and enough anticipation to fill Mercedes-Benz Stadium, most people in downtown were feeling like Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was Friday.
“At this point, I think everybody is just ready for the game to be here,” Riley said.
Here are a few takeaways from the week’s final press conference before No. 4 OU and No. 1 LSU meet Saturday in the Peach Bowl.
Riley defers on Big 12-SEC
Riley admitted, for the sake of the Big 12, that there’s importance to winning a big bowl against a Southeastern Conference team.
“I wouldn't shy away from that,” he said.
But that isn’t his primary focus. Former OU coach Bob Stoops was sometimes quick to stoke the Big 12-SEC argument flames.
The Sooners have been fairly quiet during interviews this week, while some LSU players openly talked trash during media day, with receiver Ja’Marr Chase calling some of OU’s defensive backs “pretty slow.”
Tigers linebacker Patrick Queen said they planned to “dominate” the Sooners and that their offensive line “is not that great, [running backs] not great.”
Riley stayed consistent with OU’s quiet persona in Atlanta this week
“I don't think this is necessarily about the Big 12 versus the SEC or anything else,” he said. “So I don't know. Maybe I'm straddling the fence there, but I do see it as a chance to represent your league, certainly. Now, this matchup is about Oklahoma and LSU, and that's certainly what it's going to come down to.”
The Lamb factor
LSU coach Ed Orgeron joked that OU receiver CeeDee Lamb is the one who got away. Lamb was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, before attending high school in the Houston area.
Orgeron talked about how LSU plans to defend Lamb.
“They've done a great job with him. He's big and he's strong. He's one of the best receivers we've seen. We've faced some really good receivers. We see some really good receivers every day in practice. But he's different,” Orgeron said. “Yards after the catch from this guy are phenomenal. You're going to have to cover one-on-one. You just can't put a safety over the top of him and stop Jalen Hurts all day. You have to mix it up. You can't give them the same thing every time.”
Orgeron is a treasure
He has been phenomenal with his gruff voice, his “Go Tigers!” salutations and all-around insight during media availabilities all week. And what reason does he have to be grumpy? Life at LSU is pretty rosy right now with the roll his Tigers are on.
About the only negative Orgeron’s dealing with is the injury to leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has not practiced this week, but has worked with trainers. Orgeron expects him to play, but isn’t sure how much.
Orgeron discussed backup running backs John Emery Jr., Chris Curry and Tyrion Davis-Price.
“John's improved on the things he had to improve on,” he said. “Tyrion is a big bull. He's very physical. Chris Curry has learned the offense and can go in there and give us some plays. So I think all three have improved, but they'll have to play very well, if they play, against a very stiff Oklahoma defense.”
Sour memories
As the presser wound down, Orgeron was asked about his time as an assistant at USC. His final game with the Trojans was as defensive line coach in the 55-19 rout of OU for the 2004 national championship.
Orgeron took the Ole Miss job the next season. He was in Oxford shortly after the Orange Bowl game against the Sooners.
“I don't want to say this boastfully, but I was there, and I remember it. The biggest thing I remember is Adrian Peterson. I recruited Adrian Peterson to go to USC. It came down to Oklahoma and USC. He and I had a great relationship,” Orgeron said. “I looked forward to playing against him. It was one of those nights, we were playing great. We had our best game. A lot of respect for Oklahoma, obviously, playing in an Orange Bowl, playing against a great player like Adrian Peterson. We had a lot of great players on the football team. That was probably one of coach Carroll's best teams. It was a tremendous night.
“I remember we beat Oklahoma that night. The next morning, I had to drive to Orlando to catch a flight to Ole Miss at 3:30 in the morning. I didn't get to enjoy it much, but I remember it. Again, a lot of respect for Oklahoma and a lot of respect for Adrian Peterson.”
Internally
All four coaches in the CFP this season — Riley, Orgeron, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney — received their titles via promotions as assistants.
Is it a trend or coincidence?
“I would just hope this speaks to anybody out there that has the responsibility of hiring coaches, that they just try to hire the very best person,” Riley said. “They don't have an initial idea of it has to come from outside or this or that. Just hire the very best person. Wherever they're at, whether it's internal, whether it's external, that to me, doesn't matter. And hopefully, you continue to see guys, like we all did, get those chances.”
Orgeron’s answer was similar.
“There's pluses and minuses with everybody,” he said. “The grass always looks greener on the other side. I think there are some assistants that are very deserving. They've recruited these players. They know the school. Some of them are great fits. That's why they're at the school and they're very valuable. They know the ins and outs. They know what's good for the school. They know what you should do at the school, what you shouldn't do at that school. So I think it could be a big advantage, and I hope that the assistants at schools that are very deserving get the job, because they're the best guy, just because they're not the hottest ticket.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.