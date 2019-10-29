SWOSU soccer scores season sweep of ECU

WEATHERFORD — Following a scoreless first half, the SWOSU soccer team rallied for three goals in the second and defeated East Central 3-1 Saturday morning to complete a season sweep of the Tigers.
SWOSU got two goals in the opening six minutes of the second half, first from Hannah Burks in the opening minute before Sandra Nabweteme made it 2-0 off an assist from Brenna McGuirk.
ECU’s answer came in the 59th minute with an unassisted goal from Lizette Carreon, but that would be all the Tigers got before SWOSU added a goal from Brianna Benitez in the final five minutes.
The Bulldogs finished with an advantage of 17-6 in shots, getting a team-high six from Benitez and a combined 14 of those from the three players who scored goals in the match. Kirstyn Dill faced four shots on goal and made three saves for the win.
The victory is the third straight for SWOSU, as it improves to 9-4-1 on the year and remain atop the GAC standings at 6-1-1.
East Central fell to 4-10 and 2-6 in conference play. The Tigers host Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.