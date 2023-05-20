Six local players were among the players named to the 2023 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State roster released earlier this week.
Four area standouts will help make up the Small East team.
Class B State runner-up Roff had two Small East representatives — Tallen Bagwell and Cade Baldridge. Tupelo ace Cody Airington and Asher’s Garrett Leba also landed on the Small East squad.
Ada High senior Carter Freeland is part of the Middle East team and Cache Barrett of Sulphur will play for the Middle West squad.
The Small East squad will be coach by Michael Clay of Rattan, the Middle East team will be coached by Jim Sherl of Fort Gibson and the Middle West team will be coached by Breck Draper of Tuttle.
Tallen Bagwell -
Cade Baldridge
The duo helped the Tigers to a 27-7 record and led them on a run to the Class B State Tournament championship game.
Baldridge hit a blistering .566 with 12 home runs, four triples, 23 doubles and 47 RBIs and also scored 64 runs this spring during a stellar senior campaign. He also drew 27 walks and struck out just one time in 99 at-bats. Baldridge was also the team’s starting shortstop.
Bagwell was considered by many as the ace of a loaded RHS pitching staff. He went 7-2 this spring and the fireballer struck out 64 and walked 26 in 41 innings. He sported a 2.90 ERA. Bagwell also hit four home runs, one triple, seven doubles and had 31 RBIs and scored 26 runs.
“Cade and Tallen are special players and have been their entire careers thus far,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge and Cade’s father.
“Tallen has a big-time arm and the body frame to only get stronger. He’s been the winning pitcher of four state championships which is huge on his resumé,” he continued.
Cade Baldridge has turned heads with his playmaking abilities throughout his prep career.
“Cade is one of the best five-tool baseball players that I’ve had the opportunity to watch. His knowledge of the game always seems to have him a step ahead,” Danny Baldridge said. “He’s a solid defender and a playmaker. Offensively he’s always been a tough out as a switch hitter. Both of these boys have the opportunity in front of them to continue to have amazing careers.”
Cody Airington
Airington put up eye-popping numbers on the mound for Tupelo and was the driving force behind the Tigers advancing to the Class B State Tournament semifinals and an overall record of 26-4.
“It’s a well-deserved honor. He’s been a great player for us for several years,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
His numbers on the mound this spring were incredible. He went 6-1 with a 0.18 ERA — he gave up one earned run and that came in the state tournament. He struck out 77 and walked only 14 in 38.2 innings of work. He allowed an opponent batting average of .059.
“His pitching numbers this year and for his career are phenomenal,” Weller said. “He’s a great kid and student and I’m proud he’s representing Tupelo school and our baseball program.”
Carter Freeland
Freeland, who has signed to play baseball at Wharton County Junior College in Texas, hit .351 with four home runs, five triples, eight doubles and 30 RBIs for the Cougars.
He was also the Ada closer and collected five saves this spring. Freeland struck out 12 and walked one batter in 10 innings of work.
Garrett Leba
Leba helped Asher stay in the Top 20 in Class B for most of the season. The Indians were eliminated by No. 3 Tupelo in a loaded regional tournament. Leba hit .419 this spring with three home runs, three triples, five doubles and 21 RBIs. He scored 37 runs and stole an incredible 34 bases.
Cache Barrett
Barrett and the Bulldogs won 24 games this spring before being eliminated at the Class B Regional Tournament in Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.