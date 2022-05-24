Seven local players were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-Star by Class teams.
In Class 4A, Ada’s Hunter Condon and the Byng duo of Caden Azlin and Dillon Palmer were named to the Class 4A East All-Star Team. Reese Ratchford of Sulphur is part of the Class 4A West All-Star Team.
The Coalgate High School combo of Trey Wilkinson and Gavin Blue was on the list of Class 3A East All-Stars.
Latta standout senior Tucker Abney was named to the Class 2A East All-Star Team.
The Roff pair of Kagan Huneycutt and Drew Sheppard was part of the OBCA Class B East All-Star team. They are joined by fellow locals Trent Smith of Asher and Harley Davidson of Tupelo.
