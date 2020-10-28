Super Bowl contenders now beginning to emerge

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. And they might not even be in first place in their own division after Sunday.
Such is the way of the world in 2020.
Seven weeks into the strangest season the league has ever seen, Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to emerge.
The Steelers are in a group of four teams that have separated themselves in the AFC. Pittsburgh held on to beat one of the others – the Tennessee Titans – last week and will face another – the Baltimore Ravens – on Sunday.
That should help establish the pecking order among the top group. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are the only team in the foursome with a loss outside the group, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.
The Ravens’ lone loss came against the Chiefs, and the Titans’ only loss is to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers can become the only team with two wins against the group Sunday, establishing themselves as the favorite. Or they could lose and fall to second place behind Baltimore in the AFC North.
No matter how you line them up, the AFC’s Super Bowl representative is likely to come from those four teams.
The Buffalo Bills are really the only other team with a solid case. Both of their losses came within the group – to Tennessee and Kansas City – but they weren’t particularly competitive in either game. Still, with a solid defense and a quarterback in Josh Allen who can make some big plays, the Bills can’t be completely ruled out.
The pool is smaller and more muddied in the NFC.
After back-to-back blowouts against the Raiders and Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely have to be considered the favorite. Tom Brady appears to be settling in with his new offense and receivers, and the defense is playing at a very high level.
The Seattle Seahawks also have a strong argument for the No. 1 spot. Their only loss came in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and they have the MVP frontrunner in quarterback Russell Wilson. But Seattle’s defense has made things far too difficult for the offense through the first six games.
Green Bay also is in the mix with an offense that is lighting up the scoreboard and Aaron Rodgers again playing at an elite level. But the pounding the Packers took in Tampa – and the dominance of the Bucs’ defense – is significant reason for concern.
Outside of that top group, most of the other NFC contenders are in the West. After a lousy game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams bounced back with a dominant victory against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Arizona put itself in the mix with the win against Seattle, and the Cardinals have a play-making quarterback in Kyler Murray to go along with a young defense on the rise. The 49ers, meanwhile, continue to deal with a storm of injuries but have shown resilience that could allow them to defend their conference title.
It’s a wide-open race among the contenders in both conferences, and there are plenty of twists and turns to come over the final 10 weeks.
Nobody can predict how the coronavirus might affect the stretch run, and the status of fans being allowed in stadiums could play a major role in the postseason. If crowds remain limited – or non-existent in some cases – homefield advantage won’t carry its usual punch.
That could allow lower-seeded teams to make a run and introduce even more chaos into an already unsettled season.
But that’s what makes the NFL the greatest reality show on TV.
