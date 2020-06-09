The city of Ada’s annual Summer Playground tennis is scheduled to begin June 15 at the Ada Tennis Center.
Summer playground sessions, open to any student from grades kindergarten through sixth grade, will run for four weeks. Players will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday.
For more information, contact Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes at 580-320-5382 or the city of Ada Recreation Department at 580-436-6300, ext. 238.
