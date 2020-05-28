The rosters and coaches for the 2020 Faith 7 Basketball Bowl games were released early this week and Sulphur boys coach Chase Todd was selected to coach the Oklahoma boys team.
The Faith 7 Bowl is a yearly contest between the top 10 boys and girls basketball players in Oklahoma and Texas. The classic, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dates in July were considered but none were a viable option.
Todd was excited to get selected to coach the Sooner State all-stars.
“I was very honored and thankful to be chosen to coach in the game. Any time you are recognized by your peers for a coaching honor, it’s very humbling,” Todd told The Ada News. “There are lots of very deserving coaches throughout the state.”
This year would have been the 55th Annual Faith 7 boys basketball contest.
“The game has a very rich tradition. It goes back 55 years and they have done so much to raise funds to send kids/adults to the Special Olympics,” Todd said. “Obviously, not getting to coach due to the COVID-19 pandemic was disappointing but it’s understandable with everything that is going on. I was happy just to have been chosen.
Todd said he believes the coaches selected this year will get an opportunity to be involved in the 2021 Faith 7 contests
Last year Texas won the boys contest by a 102-95 count. Oklahoma won the third annual girls game 84-82.
———o———
Following are the Oklahoma boys and girls rosters for the 2020 Faith 7 basketball bowl:
BOYS
Christian Cook, Midwest City; Ashawnti Hunter, Lawton; Sam Godwin, Southmoore, Nate Goodlow, Del City; Trey Phipps, Tulsa Washington; Davon Richardson, Sand Springs; Jameson Richardson, Duke; Bryce Thompson, Tulsa Washington, Rondel Walker, Putnam West, Isaiah Williams, Millwood.
Head coach: Chase Todd, Sulphur
Assistant coach: Nick Gable, Duke
GIRLS
Taylen Collins, Muldrow; Graysen Holden, Edmond North; Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Rylee Langerman, Christian Heritage; Katelyn Levings, Edmond Memorial; Chloe Martin, Bartlesville; Wyvette Mayberry, Tulsa Washington; Ruth Udoumoh, Tulsa Victory Christian; Skylar Vann, Deer Creek; Averi Zinn, Anadarko.
Head coach: Justin Brown, Sequoyah Tahlequah
Assistant coach: Brady Hamar, Seiling
