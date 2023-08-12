SULPHUR — The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to slip past Byng 5-1 during their matchup Thursday night in Sulphur.
The Lady Pirates fell to 1-2 on the year and starts off District 4A-4 at 0-1. They were scheduled to host Roff Friday evening.
Byng travels to Seminole at 12:30 p.m. today and travels to Madill for a district doubleheader at 5 p.m. Monday
Sulphur 5, Byng 1
Sulphur (2-0) struck first when Kinzi Adkison’s sacrifice fly gave the home team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, Byng loaded the bases when Paige Ridgway reached on an error, Aubrey Pope singled and Chloe Gaines received a two-out, intentional walk.
BHS courtesy runner Stormy Musshafen scored on a passed ball to tie the score at 1-1.
That’s the way the game stood until the Lady Bulldogs put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Adkison singled and Gracie Ratchford followed with a walk to start the sixth inning off. With two outs, Paige Collins was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Ratchford scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a catcher’s interference call. Brylie Sanford then raced home on a passed ball and Collins would jet home when Jadelyn Cheer was safe on a dropped third strike to give Sulphur a 4-1 lead.
A run-scoring base hit from Mykell Woods capped the big inning for Sulphur.
Gaines had two of four Byng hits, going 2-for-2 with a double. Pope and Piper Presley had the other BHS hits.
Sulphur also had just four total hits by four different players.
Presley pitched six solid innings for Byng. She struck out seven, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run thanks in part to a pair of BHS errors.
Cheyenne Ruth was the winning pitcher for Sulphur. She struck out three, walked one and allowed no earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Ava Sliger too tough for TupeloASHER — Tupelo senior Ava Sliger turned in a dominant pitcher performance and also slammed a home run in the Lady Tigers’ 7-3 win over host Asher Thursday night.
Coach Derrick Romines’ club improved to 2-0, while Asher slipped to 0-2.
Tupelo was at Konawa on Friday and will host Rock Creek at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Lady Indians have a home day with Wewoka at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
Tupelo 7, Asher 3
Asher had the early upper hand, grabbing a 3-1 lead after scoring twice in the bottom of the third inning.
Tupelo scored a single run in the top of the fourth inning to get within 3-2 but pushed across five runs in the top of the sixth frame to take control.
The THS sixth-inning explosion included a leadoff double by Bailey Battles, back-to-back base knocks from Raylee Jones and Jade Ellis, a costly Asher error, two walks, and a hit batter and was capped by a sacrifice fly from Lainee Wafford.
Sliger hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the first inning. Asher used an error-aided run in the bottom of the first to tie the score at 1-1.
Sophomore Cadence Leba cracked a solo home run of her own for Asher with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Later in the frame, Preslee Taylor delivered an RBI double that put the Lady Indians on top 3-1.
Sliger was dominant on the mound for Tupelo. She struck out 15, walked four and allowed just two earned runs in the complete-game outing. Magi Melton absorbed the loss for Asher. She struck out two, walked six and hit a batter in seven solid innings.
