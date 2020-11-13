The Sulphur Bulldogs and Sasakwa Vikings again got huge performances from their running backs in a pair of huge Week 10 contests.
In Lone Grove last week, Sulphur standout tailback Logan Smith rushed for 312 yards and scored every one of the Bulldogs’ six touchdowns in a 41-32 win over the Longhorns. That victory helped secure a second-place finish in the District 3A-2 standings. Unbeaten and No. 4 Kington won the district title with a perfect 10-0 record overall and a 7-0 mark in league play. Sulphur was next at 7-3 and 6-1 followed by Lone Grove at 7-3 and 5-2 and Plainview at 4-6 and 4-3.
Sulphur ended up with 421 yards of total offense.
Smith’s big night pushed him over the 2,000-yard mark for the season. The SHS senior has 2,003 yards and has scored 27 touchdowns heading into the playoffs.
The Bulldogs host Bridge Creek in a Class 3A play-in contest tonight. Should the higher seeds advance, Sulphur would host No. 9 Anadarko in the quarterfinals and meet up with No. 1 Lincoln Christian in the semifinals.
In a battle of two of the top teams in Class C, then-No. 5 Midway upset No. 4 Sasakwa 60-42.
Both teams running backs had nearly the same stats. Sasakwa star Thomas Rompf finished with 162 yards and three touchdowns, while Midway’s Kanyen Lang had 163 yards with two rushing scores and a receiving TD.
It was a tough loss for the Vikings, who led 42-36 with 11:55 remaining on a 45-yard TD strike from quarterback Tyler Stalnaker to receiver Gavin Ridge. The Chargers then scored 24 unanswered points to end the game.
“It was just a see-saw, back and forth game,” said Sasakwa head coach Bruce Harrell. “We led (early in the fourth quarter) but the big key is we didn’t convert on some big two-point plays. We got down 10 and then had to gamble offensively.”
With the loss, Sasakwa finished second in District C-4 and will host Welch tonight in a Class C playoff contest. Unranked Bluejacket (6-4) awaits in the quarterfinals and if the higher seeds are victories, the Vikings would battle No. 3 Buffalo in the semifinals.
———o———
The Stratford Bulldogs didn’t get to finish out their regular season. Coach Michael Blackburn and company were scheduled to play at Wayne in Week 10. However, Wayne had to cancel that contest due to COVID-19 concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.