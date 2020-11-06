The Sulphur Bulldogs and the Sasakwa Vikings are the last local teams standing amidst the rankings in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll.
Sulphur stayed at No. 10 in Class 3A after rolling past Plainview 41-12 in Week 9.
The Bulldogs travel to No. 6 Lone Grove for a key District 3A-2 matchup tonight.
Sasakwa (7-1) is still holding down the No. 4 spot in Class C. The Vikings play host to No. 5 and unbeaten Midway tonight in a huge District C-4 battle to decide the champion.
No. 1 teams in this week’s poll include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in Class 5A, Wagoner in Class 4A, Lincoln Christian in Class 3A, Vian in Class 2A, Cashion in Class A, Shattuck in Class B and Timberlake in Class C.
———o———
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 2. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (8) (9-0) 40 1
2. Jenks (6-1) 32 2
3. Edmond Santa Fe (6-2) 23 3
4. Broken Arrow (5-3) 15 4
5. Union (4-4) 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 6A II
1. Bixby (8) (7-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (7-0) 32 2
3. Midwest City (6-2) 20 3
4. Choctaw (6-3) 16 4
5. B.T. Washington (6-2) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (6) (6-1) 78 1
2. Collinsville (2) (9-0) 72 3
3. Coweta (8-1) 64 5
4. McGuinness (6-2) 53 4
5. Bishop Kelley (7-1) 51 2
6. McAlester (6-2) 41 7
7. El Reno (6-2) 23 9
8. Pryor (6-2) 18 8
9. Guthrie (5-1) 17 6
10. Lawton Mac (5-2) 12 T10
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Piedmont 3. Ardmore 2. Tahlequah 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (8) (9-0) 80 1
2. Weatherford (7-0) 67 2
3. Tuttle (9-0) 63 3
4. Poteau (7-2) 60 4
5. Blanchard (6-2) 44 5
6. Hilldale (8-1) 40 6
7. Clinton (5-2) 32 7
8. Skiatook (5-2) 23 8
9. Broken Bow (5-2) 15 9
10. Newcastle (5-2) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Cushing 1. Cache 1. Bristow 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (6) (8-0) 78 1
2. Holland Hall (2) (7-0) 73 2
3. Heritage Hall (7-1) 60 3
4. Stigler (9-0) 58 4
5. Kingston (9-0) 50 6
6. Lone Grove (7-2) 30 8
7. Verdigris (7-1) 27 5
8. Anadarko (6-2) 25 9
9. Kingfisher (5-3) 20 7
10. SULPHUR (6-3) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Vinita 7.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (4) (7-1) 73 1
2. Marlow (2) (8-0) 65 2
3. Millwood (1) (5-1) 57 T3
4. Cascia Hall (7-1) 56 T3
5. Washington (7-1) 53 T3
6. Jones (6-2) 38 6
7. Adair (8-1) 30 8
8. Metro Christian (1) (6-2) 24 9
9. Frederick (7-1) 14 7
10. Oklahoma Christian (8-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Beggs 11. Eufaula 4. Chandler 2. Community Christian 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (5) (7-0) 77 1
2. Pawhuska (3) (9-0) 74 2
3. Ringling (7-0) 63 3
4. Pawnee (6-1) 52 4
5. Thomas Custer (7-1) 46 5
6. Gore (7-0) 39 6
7. Wewoka (8-0) 35 7
8. Woodland (8-1) 21 9
9. Tonkawa (6-2) 15 8
10. Texhoma (8-1) 9 10
Others receiving votes: Hooker 3. Minco 3. Crescent 2. Morrison 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (8) (8-0) 40 1
2. Dewar (9-0) 31 2
3. Davenport (8-0) 25 3
4. Cherokee (7-1) 15 4
5. Laverne (6-1) 6 5
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Regent Prep 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (8) (9-0) 40 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-0) 29 2
3. Buffalo (8-1) 24 3
4. Sasakwa (7-1) 13 4
5. Midway (8-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Waynoka 5. Tyrone 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.