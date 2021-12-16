Sulphur rallies past Byng Lady Pirates

BYNG — The Byng High School girls basketball team stumbled in the third quarter and Sulphur took advantage and knocked off the Lady Pirates 56-48 Tuesday inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng fell to .500 at 3-3 on the year, while Sulphur left town at 3-2.
The Lady Pirates used a 19-14 advantage in the second period to take a 27-23 lead at halftime. But Sulphur outscored Byng 14-5 in the third period to surge in front 37-32. Byng couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth quarter.
“Tonight was a disappointing loss. There are things that we — as a whole — need to get fixed to be the best team that we can be,” said first-year BHS head coach Luke Clark. “Sulphur is a good, tough, physical team and we weren’t able to force them to play a style they don’t want to play.”
Alona Cooper led the Byng charge with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Cadence Carlos followed with seven points, while Deese Neely and Laney Waters added six points apiece.
Junior Hailey McMillen paced the Sulphur squad with 17 points. Senior Kinley Gentry was next with 11 points, while Brinn Flood also hit double figures with 10. Carlee Cole scored six points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Byng travels to Seminole Friday night, while Sulphur hosts Kingston.
