Sulphur rallies past Ada with big sixth inning

SULPHUR — The Ada High softball team had a seemingly comfortable 9-3 lead over host Sulphur heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
However, the Lady Bulldogs erupted for seven runs in the frame in an incredible 10-9 come-from-behind win.
The Lady Cougars slipped to 2-4 on the year, while Sulphur — ranked No. 15 in Class 5A — improved to 3-2.
Ada was at Roff on Tuesday and will head right back to Sulphur on Thursday to compete in the 3rd Annual Turnpike Showdown. Roff and Sulphur each host pool play on Thursday and Friday before bracket play begins at 9:30 a.m. in Sulphur.
Thursday’s entire Turnpike Showdown schedule is as follows:
● At Roff: Byng vs. Bethel, 10 a.m.; Bethel vs. Washington, 11:30 a.m.; Byng vs. Washington, 1 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Bethel, 2:30 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Silo, 4 p.m.; Roff vs. Silo, 5:30 p.m.; Roff vs. Vanoss, 7 p.m.
● At Sulphur: Ada vs. Plainview, 10 a.m.; Rattan vs. Plainview, 11:30 p.m.; Ada vs. Davis, 1 p.m.; Ada vs. Rattan, 2:30 p.m.; Caddo vs. Davis, 4 p.m.; Sulphur vs. Davis, 5:30 p.m.; Caddo vs. Sulphur, 7 p.m.
During the Lady Bulldogs’ crazy comeback, J Scheer hit a two-RBI double and O West and C Drawbaugh had run-scoring hits. There were also three walks and a costly Ada error in the frame.
A Garner led a 16-hit Sulphur offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a double and three runs scored. Scheer finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while B Sanford went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. K Adkison finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored for the hosts.
Freshman Jordyn Bellville led Ada’s 17-hit charge, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tyley Dotson finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Rylynn Truett ended up 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Abbey Strong hit a triple and scored two runs, while Josie Morgan went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Lady Cougars. Ariana Munoz also doubled and scored once for Ada.
