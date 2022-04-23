SULPHUR — The new Ada High School slowpitch softball team was three outs away from forcing an if-necessary game Thursday evening against host Sulphur in a Class 5A District Tournament championship ship contest.
But those outs never game.
After holding the Lady Bulldogs scoreless over three straight innings, Sulphur scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and steal a 6-5 win over Ada.
Sulphur ran away from the Lady Cougars 15-3 in the first winner’s bracket contest.
Ada finishes its first slowpitch season since 2000 with a 4-17 record, while ninth-ranked Sulphur heads to regional play at 15-8.
Game 2
Sulphur 6, Ada 5
The Lady Cougars scored three runs in the top of the first inning and were clinging to a 5-3 lead heading to the seventh frame.
T Masters led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit and Ally Dixon quickly tied the game with a one-out, two-run homer over the center field wall that made it 5-5.
Codi Reid followed with a double and A Garner walked before Ada recorded the second out of the inning.
Carlee Cole then cracked a clutch RBI double to give the Lady Bulldogs the dramatic victory.
Dixon paced an eight-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored as Sulphur’s leadoff hitter.
Brylie Sanford finished 2-fo-r4 with an RBI. No other SHS player had more than one hit.
Amaya Frizell paced a nine-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Leadoff girl Abbey Strong went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Addie Hill knocked in a run for the Lady Pirates.
Game 1
Sulphur 15, Ada 3
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead and the Lady Cougars never recovered.
Jenna Farrell led a 16-hit Sulphur attack, going 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Ally Dixon finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the SHS batting order, while Codi Reid also went 2-for-4, walked, drove in two runs and scored three times.
Brylie Sanford finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, while Taylor Masters went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Amera Garner hit a double drove in a run and scored twice for the home team, while Gracie Ratchford had a hit and drove in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Abbey Strong and Addie Hill had two of five Ada’s hits. Hill also had two RBIs.
Amaya Frizell went 1-for-3 and scored two runs scored for Ada.
