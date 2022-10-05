Sulphur pushes past Douglass on Homecoming night

SULPHUR — The Sulphur High School football team piled up over 300 yards rushing in a 51-6 Homecoming win over Douglass in a Week 5 matchup at Agee Field.
The Bulldogs, under the direction of head coach Corey Cole, improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in District 3A-2 play. Douglass fell to 2-3 and 0-2.
Sulphur led 15-0 after the first quarter before erupting for 29 points in the second to
Freshman Maddax Mobly led the SHS ground game with 96 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Coy Myers followed with 88 yards and a score, while Daniel Amayay rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Sulphur receiver Brytan Gaddy had 91 yards, including a 25-yard TD reception from Colten Cole.
Sulphur travels to Pauls Valley for a Week 6 matchup with the Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Stroud shuts out Allen club
STROUD — The Allen High School football team committed three turnovers and two were returned for touchdowns in a 55-0 loss to Stroud in a Week 5 road game.
The Mustangs fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in District A-6 play, while the Tigers improved to 3-2 and 2-0.
Stroud scored 21 points in the first quarter and it was off to the races from there. Bryce Collins scored on a 13-yard run, Bret Nichols hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass and Jessen Leathers scored on an 8-yard run in the hot SHS start. He later added TD runs covering 6, 10 and 2 yards and finished with 315 yards on 37 carries and his four touchdowns.
Stroud outgained Allen 424 to 151 in total offense.
Allen quarterback Quinn Corum completed 11-of-17 passes for 97 yards but had a pair of interceptions. Stroud had one pick 6 and also returned a fumble for a score.
Quinton Walker had a team-best nine tackles for the Allen defense, while Coyt Bell was next with 7.5 stops.
Allen returns home Friday night, hosting Wewoka.
