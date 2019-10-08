Sulphur pulls away from Purcell

PURCELL — The Sulphur Bulldogs were in a dogfight at halftime of their game against host Purcell Friday night.
However, coach Jim Dixon and company outscored the Dragons 20-0 in the third quarter to pull away for a 41-7 victory.
Sulphur, ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press High School football poll, stayed unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 3A-2, while Purcell fell to 1-4 and 0-2.
Purcell got on the scoreboard first when Addison Love plunged in for a 2-yard TD run that put the home team on top 7-0.
Sulphur running back Logan Smith scored on runs of 8 and 38 yards in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs led 14-7 at the break.
The Bulldogs’ big third quarter included a 29-yard TD run by Tavius McDonald, and quarterback Reese Ratchford scored on a pair of keepers that measured 14 yards and 52 yards. The visitors led 34-7 after three periods.
Ratchford tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Price Daube in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.
The Bulldogs had three runners reach 100 yards rushing. Smith finished with 255 yards, Ratchford ended with 118 yards and McDonald had 106 yards.
Purcell quarterback Kody Kroth completed 14-of-31 passes for 191 yards but was intercepted four times. Kyle Stevenson — who made five of six PAT kicks — picked off two passes, while Smith and McDonald also had interceptions.
Sulphur returns to Agee Field Friday night for a huge 3A-2 matchup with Lone Grove. The Longhorns are also 5-0 and 2-0 after rolling past Douglass 49-14 in Week 5.
